House okay designation of 10 parks with national status

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives has approved Presidential Declaration Order, 2022 designating 10 Parks with the status of National Parks.

These are: Allawa Game Reserve, Niger State; Apoi Forest Reserve, Bayelsa State;

Edumenum Reserve, Bayelsa State; Falgore Game Reserve Kano State; Baturiya Wetland game Reserve, Jigawa State and Kampe Forest Reserve, Kwara State.

Others include: Kogo Forest Reserve, Katsina State; Marhai Forest Reserve, Nasarawa State; Oba Hill Forest Reserve, Osun State and Pandam Forest Reserve, Plateau State.

The resolution was sequel to adoption of a motion moved by the House Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion on behalf of the House Leader, the Deputy Leader, Peter Akpatason said President Muhammadu Buhari had on November 16, 2022 signed a

Declaration Order, designating 10 parks across Nigeria as national parks.

He said in consonance with the provisions of Section 18 of the National Park Service Act, the President, communicated in writing requesting the concurrence of the House on the 10 New National Parks.

He said: “Subject to this Act, the President with the concurrence of the National Assembly, may by order, published in the gazette – (a) declare such areas in the Federation as he may deem fit as National Parks which shall be subject to the provisions of the Act.

“Or, an order made under Subsection (i) of this section, shall, (a) set out the situation limits of each National Park;

(b) specify the intern management policy for the National Park, and (c) specify classification of the “National Park.”

Akpatason said the Declaration Order, 2022 set out: (a) Declaration of new National Parks; (b) name, situation and limits of the new National Park; and

(c) constitution of National Parks Management Committee.”

Kicking against the motion, the Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu said it raises issues regarding the practicality of establishing additional national parks.

Okechukwu acknowledged the right of the President to create such parks subject to approval of Parliament but expressed concern at the dilapidated states of the existing National Parks.

He also wondered if the provisions made, to ensure additional ones will be “effectively managed” calling on the House to decide from a position of knowledge and ensure a, “framework for effective management and safety of the parks, practiced.”

The lawmaker said the parks which are ungoverned spaces can be taken over by bandits and terrorists, if not carefully taken care of.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Idris Wase said the motion seeks to promote employment, beauty and serenity of Nigeria.

According to him, the framework will be put in place and the President seeking to help the States in managing the parks will ensure they thrive.

The Chairman House committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi in his contribution stated that the motion is in line with the constitutional powers of the President.

Gagdi stated that aim of the Federal Government to aid the states in managing the Parks will ensure their success.

Also, Munir Dan-Agundi (APC, Kano) cited Baturiye Game Reserve, in Jigawa where people always have a good and relaxing experience when they visit.