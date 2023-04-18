House of Reps supplementary election: APC gets 17, PDP takes 10

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Saturday, conducted supplementary elections for outstanding House of Representatives elections in 14 states.

The results of the election of representatives into the 10th National Assembly have been declared ahead of the June inauguration of the legislative arm.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has maintained a majority in the House of Representatives after winning 17 out of the 31 seats.

The APC now has about 178 members-elect in the House of Representatives followed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with about 114 seats. The opposition party won 10 out of the 31 contested seats.

The Labour Party (LP) won one seat in the just-concluded supplementary elections to increase its number in the House to 35, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNNP) also won one seat to increase its number to 19. The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) with one seat increased its number to five in the House.

Other parties that have won seats in the House are African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) with two seats each and Young Progressive Party (YPP) with one seat.

See the winners of the House of Representatives supplementary elections below.

APC Members-elect

Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC – Kano)

Tolulope Akande Sadipe (APC – Oyo)

Clement Jimbo- (APC – Akwa Ibom)

Shehu Nasiru- (APC – Sokoto)

Billy Osawaru – (APC – Edo)

Sani Nazifi -(APC – Jigawa)

Akarachi Amadi (APC – Imo)

Mark Bako Useni (APC – Taraba)

Paul Haruna (APC – Kogi)

Sani Yakubu (APC – Sokoto)

Bello Ambarura (APC- Sokoto)

Abdullahi Kalambaina (APC- Sokoto)

Bala Abubakar (APC- Sokoto)

Sa’adu Nabunkari- (APC- Sokoto)

Jelani Danbuga (APC- Sokoto)

Ibrahim Al-Mustapha- (APC- Sokoto)

Garba Rabi’u Kamba- (APC- Kebbi)

PDP Members-elect

Suleiman Gummi (PDP – Zamfara)

Abbas Agboworin (PDP – Oyo)

Abdussamad Dasuki (PDP – Sokoto)

Bashir Usman Gorau (PDP -Sokoto)

Dumnamene Dekor (PDP- Rivers)

Rodney Ambaiowei (PDP – Bayelsa)

Blessing Amadi (PDP- Rivers)

Kabiru Adamu (PDP – Zamfara)

Umar Yusuf Yabo (PDP – Sokoto)

Salisu Garba Koko (PDP – Kebbi)

NNPP Member-elect

Mohammed Bello Shehu (NNPP-Kano)

LP Member-elect

Afam Victor Ogene (LP-Anambra)

APGA Member-elect

Joseph Nwobashi (APGA- Ebonyi).

The result of Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State was suspended due to widespread violence during the supplementary election while one result from Imo state was still pending.