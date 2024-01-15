House of Reps hails Nigeria Military for indelible sacrifices

…as Deputy Speaker commends contributions of military to nation building

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives, celebrates members and Veterans of the Nigerian Armed Forces on the occasion of the ‘2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.’

He said the commitment and dedication of these gallant men and women to peace and unity in our country and beyond over the years are well documented.

According to House Spokesman and Chairman, House Committee on Media & Public Affairs, Rep Akin Rotimi in Abuja on Monday, “it is noteworthy that members of the Armed Forces are also involved in internal security operations across land, air and water against terrorists, insurgents, economic saboteurs and other criminal elements in various states of the federation.”

He said: “Therefore, as we commemorate this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, we salute their strength, patriotic service and sacrifices in defending our sovereignty.

“We consider these contributions as unforgettable and invaluable services that will continue to inspire gratitude by generations unborn.”

The Green Chamber also pays tribute to the heroes and heroines who lost their lives or parts of their bodies for the rest of us to go about our lives without fear.

“We all remember these indelible sacrifices, just as our solidarity and prayers of comfort, go to their families and loved ones. You are eternally appreciated.”

The House Spokesman recalls how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has significantly, boosted morale of service men by reshuffling security architecture, compensating the families of fallen heroes, as well as clearing backlogs of unpaid salaries and allowances to serving and retired service men.

“On its part, the Tenth House of Representatives has continued through various supplementary and substantive appropriations as well as approvals, will ensure support for the Armed Forces, through provision of modern equipment, ramping up training and improving welfare packages for security personnel.

“In line with Agenda 2: Improving National Security of our Legislative Agenda; we reiterate our resolve to further put proactive and innovative legislation, robust engagements and effective oversight in place. This will enhance public trust in our security institutions and help in the achievement of their mandate.”

Deputy Speaker commends contributions of armed forces in nation building

In the same vein, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep Benjamin Okezie Kalu commended the armed forces for their invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the country.

Kalu’s commendation is contained in his message to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja on Monday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu extolled sacrifices of the armed forces in their frantic efforts to sustain peace and unity of the country.

He lauded them for their hard stance on terrorism, insurgency and banditry in the land and also, staving off crimes and criminality from borders of the country.

Kalu also paid glowing tributes to the fallen heroes who died in the course of defending their fatherland saying; “their efforts will not be in vain.”

He commended the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led federal government for the various steps, taken to ensure improved welfare packages for the armed forces.

While encouraging them to continue keeping the nation safe, the deputy speaker assured the armed forces of continued legislative interventions to enable them, meet security needs of the country.

He reiterated his commitment to achieving peace in the south east region through a non kinetic approach as exemplified by the recently unveiled Peace In South East Project, (PISE-P) in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, insisting that; “peace is the needed panacea for development.”