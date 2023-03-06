House of Assembly polls: Edo Govt vows to foil Oshiomhole’s alleged impeachment plan

…Says Edo people will rise in Obaseki’s defence by voting PDP candidates

BY TITUS AKHIGBE

The Edo State Government has accused former Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, of planning to oust governor Godwin Obaseki through impeachment, should the All Progressives Congress (APC), get majority seats in the forthcoming March 11 House of Assembly polls.

In a terse statement by Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser, Media Projects, he said Edo people will rise in Obaseki’s defence by voting en-mass for all the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, not minding Oshiomhole’s alleged impeachment plan.

“We are, however, confident that, like it happened in 2020, when Edo people stood with the governor despite the bullying and intimidation by Oshiomhole and his paymasters, Edo people will again rise in defence of the governor at the polls on Saturday, March 11; vote massively for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and elect a House controlled by the PDP.

“Obaseki has never placed his confidence in any man or godfather. He has placed his confidence in God and the people.

It is also curious that it is Oshiomhole who has come forward with the agenda of the APC and not any of the candidates. One wonders if Oshiomhole will be a member of the Edo State House of Assembly after the polls. This, obviously, points to who and where the instructions will be issued if the party’s candidates are mistakenly elected into the House.

“Edo people can see the handwriting on the wall and we are certain that they will troop out en masse to vote candidates of the PDP in the election to sustain the developmental strides of the Governor Obaseki-led government.

Tension has been mounting in Edo since Obaseki’s PDP failed woefully to deliver any of his candidates during the recently-held Presidential/National Assembly elections.

