House moves to secure Justice on the Murder of NYSC member

By Tom Okpe Okpe

The House of Representatives has moved to secure justice for late Chalya Grace Silas, a National Youth Corp member, murdered in Kaduna State.

Moving the motion at plenary on Tuesday, Rep Beni Lar, (PDP) representing Langtang North/South Federal Constituency of Plateau State, noted that on October 18, 2023, Silas, a NYSC member deployed to Kaduna State, was brutally murdered while jogging in Barnawa, Kaduna South, Local Government Area.

She also, noted that the late Silas hailed from Tabat, in Langtang North Federal constituency, Plateau State and a Rehabilitation Sciences graduate from the University of Jos, “tragically died at the hands of her assailants while undertaking the mandatory one-year NYSC Service, in Kaduna State.

Lar informed the House that the tragic incident is one of numerous murders of innocent girls and women nationwide, with perpetrators often unaccounted for, or not brought to justice.

“Worried that the safety and security of the girl child is no longer guaranteed, given the continued liberty and freedom enjoyed by these heinous assailants, who still roam the streets preying on their next victim.

READ ALSO: Governor Obaseki denies his deputy statutory official.

“Acknowledged that prompt justice in this case would deter potential perpetrators, thereby ensuring a safer environment for Nigerian children and residents.

“Aware that delaying justice in this case would be equivalent to denying justice to the victims’ families and loved ones, as well as the entire nation.

“Also, cognizant that if nothing is done to stop the continuous attacks, rape, and murder of young girls and women, it would render the country unsafe to live.”

The House however, resolved that the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, speedily identify and bring the assailants to book.

“Urged the Inspector General of Police to ensure speedy delivery of Justice in this case, mandating the Committee on Police to investigate the murderer of Silas.”

The House also, mandated the Committee on Youth Development to review the safety of Corps members as they fulfil their one-year compulsory National Youth Service Corps assignments, reach out to the family and collaborate with the police as they investigate the killers of the Corps Member’s family.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com