House Minority Leader donates automated wheelchair to physically challenge

The Minority Leader in the Federal House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Godwin Elumelu has donated four automated wheelchair to four physically challenge persons in his constituency.

Elumelu said the kind gesture became imperative so as to ensure that those living with disabilities are not left out in the scheme of things in his effective representation.

Representing the Minority Leader during the presentation the motorized wheelchair to the beneficiaries, Hon. Augustine Chikezie said that the gift was necessitated barely one month of encounter between Elumelu and the physically challenged people.

He said that the lawmaker was touched seeing the struggle and energy being exhausted on daily basis using the manual wheelchair to go about their daily business.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Austine Juwe from Obomkpa while expressing his joy prayed for Hon. Elumelu to succeed in his political journey.

Other Beneficiaries include, Miss Philomina Kowean from Oshimili South, Miss Anthonia Onwueme From Ezi Aniocha North and Mr Onwueme Ozoemenem from Ejeme-Aniogor Aniocha South LGA.

Present at the event include, the former PDP Chairman Aniocha South, Hon. Joe Adigwe, the Director General of Elumelu Campaign Organisation, Hon. Tony Okeibunor, Ms Bridget Modebe and Mr Chiedu Tugwa.

