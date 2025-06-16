House Member urge constituent to support Tinibu for quality governance

By Tom Okpe

A House of Representative member, Rep Mark Bako Useni, has urged his constituent to continue supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, expressing confidence that such support would help attract more dividends of democracy to the region.

Thè member, representing Takum, Ussa/Donga Federal Constituency, made the call during a media parley held in Taraba State, where he provided updates on his legislative contributions and development initiatives across the three Local Government Areas he represents.

According to Useni in a message made available to the Daily Times on Sunsay, “We must keep aligning with the centre if we want to benefit more. I am doing my part, but your support for the President strengthens my hand in lobbying for more developmental projects,” he said.

READ ALSO: Israel, Iran hostilities: FG sues for restraint, cites threat to global peace

He announced that he has sponsored no fewer than ten Bills and the execution of over 88 constituency projects since his election to the National Assembly two years ago.

Among the key Bills he sponsored are: Electoral Act, Amendment Bill, 2023, Federal University Teaching Hospital, Wukari, Establishment, Bill, 2923, Agricultural Council Act, Amendment Bill, 2023 for the establishment of the Federal College of Fisheries and Aquatic Science in Kashimbilla, Takum LGA amongst others.

He also, co-sponsored several notable legislative proposals alongside other lawmakers.

These co-sponsored Bills, as enumerated by him include, A Constitutional amendment Bill to set time-frames for the adjudication of civil and criminal cases at trial at appellate courts, HB 616.

On infrastructural development, Useni stated that over 88 constituency projects have either been completed or, ongoing in Takum, Ussa, and Donga LGAs.

“These projects range from the construction of classroom blocks to the provision of educational materials for schools across the constituency.

“While some projects have been fully implemented, others are still in progress, as I am committed to ensuring their completion,” he added.