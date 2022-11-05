House C’ttee summons security agencies’ over non patronage of arms from DICON

By Tom Okpe

House of Representatives committee on Defence has summoned Heads, Security Agencies in the country to explain why they refused to patronize the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, (DICON) of buying its arms and ammunition for necessary usage.

The summon was issued on Thursday, at the National Assembly, Abuja following adoption of a motion raised by Rep Taofeek Ajilesoro, (PDP, Osun) at a Budget Defence session with the corporation.

Those invited include the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Usman Baba Alkali; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Z Gambo; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiala Amao; Comptroller General of Immigration, Mohammed Banandede and Customs, Col Hammed Ali, (Rtd) as well as the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) Abdullahi Gana Mohammed.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the committee, Rep Babajimi Benson, (APC, Lagos) urged the corporation to produce quality arms and ammunition that could be useful in the fight against insurgency in the country, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

“This committee urges you to expand your boundaries by engaging in intensive research and production of military hardware that will not only support the ongoing fight against insurgency and other security challenges in Nigeria but also be available for export.

“This committee is convinced that if DICON effectively leverages on the provisions of Executive Order 5, which recommends that preference should be given to indigenous companies in government procurement, the agency will be self-sufficient and generate adequate revenue to fully fund its activities.

“We are dissatisfied that, so far, only the Nigerian Army patronises DICON. We believe that the management must explore avenues of expanding its scope and drawing larger patronage from more agencies both in the public and private sector. Indeed, there is room for more and better achievements,” Benson stated.

