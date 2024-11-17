House C’ttee indicts NAHCON over inability to account for N90bn subsidy

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives Ad’Hoc Committee, looking into the activities of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has said it’s inability to properly account for the N90 billion subsidy paid it, by the Federal Government for the 2024 Hajj exercise was totally unacceptable.

Chairman of the Committee, Rep Sada Soli made this known at the Committee’s Public Hearing at the National Assembly, Abuja, organised by the Committee, probing NAHCON and the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCT, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

NAHCON’s Commissioner of Operations, Olarewaju Elegusi said he was aware that subsidy was paid but was unable to tell the Committee how the money was disbursed.

When queried by Chairman of the Committe, Sada Soli, Elegusi said, “I am aware subsidy of N90bn by the Federal Government. I did not see the document until the former Chairman addressed a press conference and stated how it was disbursed. The money was paid in Naira, through the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.”

READ ALSO: President Tinubu to host Indian PM in Abuja

He said some part of the subsidy was remitted to the Federal Government, through the CBN and promised to furnish the Committee with required documents in the next sitting.

Also the Association for Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria, AHUON, had earlier said Hajj operations in the country should be operated by the private sector.

The Vice President Kano branch of the association, Haruna Ismail opined that Government should be proactive in putting the right measures and laws on ground to drive this process.

“We recommend that the Committee, visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to verify some of our submissions and interact with some of the active players in the provision of service to Nigerian Pilgrims.

“The Committee should look at developing a standard operational practice for all operators in the Hajj management chain. This will act as a model upon which future Haji reforms shall be placed on.

“The need for a joint Committee of all players in Hajj management in the country is long over-due to constantly, review its processes, reports and complaint

“As we gear up to full private operator’s control, we suggest this committee to recommend a regime where the share of the slots should be increased gradually by 10,000 slots annually thereby building the capacity to take over the operation,” Elegusi said.

Also, Managing Director of Comerel Travels, Abubakar Siddeeq,said management of Hajj must evolve around qualified individuals who thoroughly understand the complexities of hajj operations.

He also stated that section 3 of the NAHCON establishment Act should include representatives of tour operators and State welfare pilgrims boards and agencies on the NAHCON board.

“NAHCON has no a single pilgrim in Nigeria saying that tour operators and the state pilgrims welfare boards are the owners of the pilgrims.

“The problems in hajj operations will continue since the owners of the pilgrims are excluded from the board of NAHCON.

“This Act that we are working on and discussing, lacks a clear definition of private tour operators, agency and agencies is not enough.

“It may create a confusion. It has to be spelled out clearly. Private tour operators and what they do, they organise hard for groups and individuals.

“Priority should be given to the implementation of the existing Act, because there is nothing wrong with it, only the amendment that we are mentioning. Now, it is a fine document, but has not been allowed to work properly.

“NAHCON should rather enhance its regulatory oversight by implementing effective regulations and enforcement mechanism. It has nothing to do with being a party in the operation. It oversees what is done there.

“NAHCON should not determine hajj fairs for states. Why will NAHCON license private tour operators and license states pilgrims, boards and produce a template for the hajj fair for them and announce it.

“That is not its business, otherwise they they can as well, announce fair for tour operators. It’s not NAHCON business to to do that,” he said.

He noted that the States go round, get standard of accommodation that they need for their pilgrims.

“Having a template with 3000 as the benchmark for accommodation in Mecca, by NAHCON does not make any sense, because, the accommodation is not the same,” he added.