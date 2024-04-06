Hospital celebrates Global Nutrition Awareness month in style

The Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Randle General Hospital recently celebrated Global Nutrition Awareness Month with Ansar-ud-deen Grammar School, Lagos.

Focusing on ‘Nutritional Challenges in Adolescence and the Way Forward,’ both teachers and students benefited from the

event, which included career talks on nutrition, free health checks, and counseling from the medical officials of the hospital who carried out Anthropometry, blood sugar tests, and blood pressure checks for the beneficiaries.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Olumide Sojinrin, emphasized the significance of mindful eating to avoid health issues, unnecessary medical expenses and encouraged seeking medical attention when needed.

The hospital’s Awareness Month, held annually in March, offers free nutrition assessments, education, and health checks to promote overall well-being.