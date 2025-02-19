HoR urge NJC to establish dedicated Court Divisions

By Tom Okpe

To fast-track handling of homicide, femicide, and related cases in the country, the House of Representatives has urged the National Judicial Council, NJC, to establish dedicated court divisions within existing judicial structures.

The lawmakers also called on law enforcement agencies to prioritize homicide investigations and ensure, diligent prosecution of offenders.

The House further appealed to religious organizations, the National Orientation Agency, NOA, and advocacy groups to intensify public awareness campaigns promoting respect for human life and ethical values, urging the groups to focus on educating youths about the dangers of ritual killings, murder, and manslaughter.

This resolutions followed adoption of a motion titled: ‘A National Call to Halt Homicidal and Femicide Acts in Nigeria,’ sponsored by Reps Awaji-Inombek Abiante, Faleke James Abiodun, Ogah Amobi Godwin, and Manu Soro Mansur, at plenary on Tuesday.

Leading the debate, Rep Abiante emphasized that the right to life is a constitutional guarantee and fundamental human right, expressing concern over rising incidents of homicide, including murder and manslaughter, which have sparked public outcry for justice.

He noted the alarming increase in femicide cases, describing the gender-based killings of women and girls as a growing national crisis that demands urgent attention.

READ ALSO: Grief as Senators Godswill Akpabio, David Mark mourn death of Edwin Clark, Ayo Adebanjo

The lawmaker also, cited cases of homicide and femicide from 2020 till date, saying:

“By the following tragic cases: February 2020: Patience Adibe was killed by her boyfriend in Benin after a brief argument; May 2020: Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 Level Microbiology Student of the University of Benin, was raped and murdered in a church, Collins Ujegbulem, one of the suspects, claimed that a woman paid them to kill her for ritual purposes; June 2020: Barakat Bello, an 18 year old Student in Ibadan, was raped and stabbed to death.

“Also, in September 2020: 11 year old Favour Okechukwu was gang-raped and killed by four men in Lagos; April 2021: Iniobong Umoren, a fresh graduate, was raped and murdered by a man posing as a job interviewer in Uyo;

December 2021: Hanifa Abubakar, a 5 year old girl, was kidnapped, poisoned, and murdered by her school proprietor in Kano; February 2022: Fashion designer Bamise Ayanwole was murdered after boarding a BRT Bus in Lagos.

“April 2022: Ifeanyi Njoku killed his girlfriend for money rituals; July 2022: Eunice Chioma Igweike was abducted, killed, and butchered by human parts dealers; July 2023: Benjamin Best murdered his girlfriend, Augusta Osedion, a 300 Level Student at the University of Port Harcourt and numerous others.

The lawmakers expressed worries by the delay, in the prosecution of homicide cases, which have caused prolonged pre-trial detentions, overcrowding the correctional facilities, and loss of crucial evidence, eroding public faith in the judicial system.

“Concerned that the slow and ineffective justice system allows perpetrators to gain media attention while trials for serious crimes like homicide are prolonged, an example is the case of Chidinma Ojukwu, under trial for the murder of Usifo Ataga, continues to gain publicity, and the notorious kidnapper Evans, facing trial for murder, has been awarded scholarship;

“Aware that the NJC, is responsible for overseeing the Judiciary and improving efficiency of the judicial process; Convinced that establishing Special Divisions within existing courts with exclusive jurisdiction over homicide and related cases will expedite justice, reduce backlogs, and restore public confidence in the legal system;

“Also convinced that ethical enlightenment through public awareness campaigns focusing on instilling ethical values and respect for human life and the integration of emotional intelligence programs to help young people develop non-violent problem solving skills, could help curb this menace,” the motion read.

In his contribution to the motion, Rep Abdul Kareem Ado-Kano stressed the growing frequency of violence against women, which has become a persistent menace. He therefore called for greater accountability from institutions responsible for investigating and enforcing laws to protect women.

“Mr Speaker, our women have become menacing machines, despite constant occurrence of these tragedies, the response from relevant authorities has been inadequate.

“Many of such cases make headlines for only a few days before they fade into oblivion without meaningful outcome, or justice,” he said.

Similarly, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi expressed frustration over the inaction towards protecting Nigerian women and girls.

“This is a collective responsibility. I call on men, fathers, and brothers to take proactive roles in safeguarding the lives of women”, he said.

Rep. Gagdi criticized the growing culture of indifference, where bystanders record violent incidents on their phones rather than intervening to stop the crime. He called on law enforcement agencies to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice and face the consequences of their actions.

Rep Billy Osawaru added his voice to the call for action, specifically addressing the role of religious leaders and called on the need for moral leadership.

He urged them to advocate for public conversations that condemn such violent acts and to promote morality. He lamented that religious leaders are often preoccupied with division instead of tackling societal ills. “What is good is good, and what is bad is bad,” he said.

The debate also took an emotional turn when Rep Muktar Shagaya recounted a recent tragedy involving the brutal murder of Hafsa Lawaw Adifalu, the granddaughter of a prominent APC stakeholder, allegedly, for ritual purposes.

He condemned the barbaric practices and called for stricter legislation and stronger law enforcement to protect the vulnerable, adding that: “Our justice system must serve as both a deterrent and a beacon of hope for the vulnerable.”