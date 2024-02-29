HoR urge FG to probe, curtail strange killer disease

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to investigate and curtail, spread of an unidentified disease, already killing people in Nafada Local Government Area of Gombe State, North-East Nigeria.

Accordingly, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, as a matter of emergency to urgently, deploy its personnel to ascertain nature of the disease.

It also urged the Nigeria Center for Disease Control and Prevention, (NCDC) to promptly, put up surveillance to contain the spread of the disease and ensure that adequate treatment is extended to affected victims.

This followed adoption of a motion under matters of urgent public importance, moved by Rep Abdullah El-Rasheed, member representing Dukku/Nafada Federal Constituency in the House.

Moving the motion, El-Rasheed expressed concern over the outbreak of a strange and yet to be identified disease, which he described as, “gradually spreading across communities in Nafada Local Government Area of Gombe State.”

He said: “The disease has claimed lives of youths and children within the affected communities in the last few days and the number of victims continue to increase rapidly, thereby instilling fear and apprehension in the affected communities.

“The symptoms of the disease starts with severe headache; stomach pain; vomiting and very smelly stool; leg pain and ultimately, leading victims to severe overall body pain before their untimely death.”

He said the Gombe State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has deployed more health personnel to support existing staff of Nafada General Hospital, with a view to averting spread of the disease and extending medical attention to affected victims.

“Disturbed that the blood samples of few victims that were tested in Medical Laboratory have shown negative reaction to Cerebrospinal Meningitis, (CSM) which implies that the disease is yet to be diagnosed by health authorities and medical experts in Gombe State.

“Worried that the disease is fast spreading with about thirty, (30) deaths recorded as at, Monday, 26th February, 2024 and can potentially halt business and school activities across communities as parents are afraid of sending their children to school, due to fear of contracting the disease.

“Further worried that the situation will escalate and spread across to other neighboring communities and Local Governments Areas, if not properly and professionally managed,” El-Rasheed noted.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated Committees on Healthcare Services and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.