HoR urge FG to direct tertiary institutions, absorb returning students from Sudan

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to direct all tertiary institutions in Nigeria to accept students affected by Sudan crisis to continue with various educational programmes.

The resolution followed adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Sada Soli, (APC, Katsina) at plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Soli recalled that on April 15 2023, crisis broke out in Sudan, resulting in repatriation of students, studying in various fields of learning in Sudan.

The lawmaker expressed concerns that there’s no end in sight to the crisis, which leaves the state of confusion on the way forward with their various educational programs.

He said there was need for swift intervention by the Federal Government through absorbing the students into tertiary institutions in the country in order to enable them continue with their various educational programmes.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated the Committee on Tertiary Education and Services to ensure compliance and report back within one week for further legislative action.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers rejected a motion sponsored by Taiwo Oluga from Osun State, seeking to urge the United Kingdom to desist from banning Nigerian students emigrants from emigrating with their families.

Oluga had, while moving the motion noted that the Federal Republic of Nigeria have had a long history that the United Kingdom of mutual benefit in the relationship starting from colonization of Nigeria, granting her independence in 1960, and post-independence bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

She also noted that educational system in Nigeria, like many other national systems, is fashioned after that of the United Kingdom, which has led many Nigerians to seek employment as well as educational opportunities in the UK.

She said the House was: “Aware that recently, the United Kingdom Migration Policy, allowed Nigerians admitted to United Kingdom Universities to undergo Master’s Degree Programme to relocate/emigrate to allowing the Student, Applicant, Primary Applicant to the Kingdom with their family thereby, relocate with Spouse’s dependant whereupon, the Spouse/Dependent is unable to work and earn a living supporting the family and paying tuition of the Nigerian Emigrant Family.

“Further Aware that the tuition of an average Master’s Degree Programme is about £13,000 with an average number of 60,000 Nigerian Applicants per year, not alone Pakistan and Indian Emigrants.

“Cognizant that where upon, the Countries have had mutually beneficial relationship with one another.”

When put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila who presided over the plenary session, majority of lawmakers shouted ‘nay’ and the motion, voided.