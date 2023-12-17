HoR tackles NIHSA over multibillion naira contracts

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives has tackled management of National Hydrological Service Agency, (NIHSA) over full payment of multi-billion Naira, to contractors for ongoing projects in the 2023 fiscal year.

Chairman, House Committee on Hydrological Service Agency, Rep Pascal Agbodike and members of the Committee made the observation during the 2023 budget performance and 2024 budget defence at the National Assembly, on Friday.

The lawmakers observed during the budget appraisals that, “at various infractions in the implementation of the 2023 Appropriation Act, the agency engaged on extra budgetary spending.”

In his presentations, the NIHSA Director General, Engineer Clement Nze observed that the Agency formally, notified office of the Accountant General of the Federation, on the unspent fund, meant for outstanding projects in 2022 Appropriation Act.

He said: “We notified the office of the AGF and in its response, to the Agency, ordered that the money has been returned to the Agency’s coffers in 2023 to ensure the Agency, complete the projects that was embarked upon.”

In his ruling, Rep Agbodike directed the NIHSA Director General and his team to re-present and submit the 2023 Appropriation performance and the 2024 budget proposal on Monday, 18 December 2023, for further legislative scrutiny.