HoR supports fuel subsidy removal

…urges Nigerians to be calm with Tinubu’s administration

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives at plenary on Tuesday, thrown its weight behind decision of President Bola Tinubu to remove fuel subsidy, pleading with Nigerians to be patient with the new administration.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance, moved by Jimoh Olajide from Lagos State on the floor of the House.

President Tinubu had in his inaugural speech after taking oath of office on Monday, announced that, “fuel subsidy has gone.”

Olajide said: “We commend decision of the outgoing administration in phasing out petrol subsidy regime which has increasingly favoured the rich more than the poor.

“Subsidy can no longer justify its ever-increasing costs in the wake of drying resources.

“We shall instead, re-channel the funds into better investment in public infrastructure, education, health care and jobs that will materially improve the lives of millions,” Tinubu had said.

Presenting the motion, Olajide commended Tinubu for the courage to end fuel subsidy saying that President Tinubu is a concern senior citizen whose agenda is to favour the down trodden for the purpose of humanity.

The House is “Aware that there is no provision for fuel subsidy in the 2023 Appropriation Act; current 9th Assembly and past administration had given it legal backing.

“Convinced that further legislative actions in supporting Mr President in delivering dividends of democracy will go a long way in enhancing development because he asked for it, campaigned for it and, ready for the task ahead.

“Convinced that president Bola Tinubu, the tutor-general of Nigerian politics is concern about the masses and has meaningful objective to utilise Nigeria funds appropriately with budgetary reforms agenda on education, health, infrastructure, agriculture, food, security and above all, security of lives and property as embedded in the constitution.”

Adopting the motion, the House congratulated Tinubu for his readiness for national task ahead and service to humanity, appealing to Nigerians to be calm, resilient and prayerful so that the President can deliver on his promises.

