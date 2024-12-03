HoR Speaker says good LG system ‘ll relieve states of unnecessary burdens

By Tom Okpe

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has said reliable Local Government system would relieve States Governments of unnecessary governance burdens which will also, lead to grassroots development.

He also laments that despite the good intentions of the drafters of the national constitution in instituting the system, challenges of corruption and other ills hinder its effectiveness saying; “inadequate funding remains one of the most significant obstacles.”

Abbas made these known in his remarks at the national dialogue on Local Government and Constitution Amendment, held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Monday.

READ ALSO: APC boasts of dislodging Fubara in 2027

He said: “Lack of independence stifles innovation and accountability at the local level. Additionally, insufficient capacity, both in terms of human resources and institutional frameworks, has hindered effective governance at the local level.

“We must find a way of convincing them that a strengthened Local Government system would relieve the States of unnecessary burdens, and lead to grassroots development.

“Sadly, in spite of the noble intentions of the drafters of our constitution in instituting the Local Government system, it is evident that there are significant challenges that hinder their effectiveness.

“Issues such as inadequate funding, lack of autonomy, insufficient capacity, usurpation of its functions by other levels of Government, corruption, and many more, have plagued Local Governments for decades. These challenges not only stifle the system, but, impede national development. The need for reform has never been more urgent.”

He also stated that inadequate funding remains one of the most significant obstacles pointing that; “Local Governments often operate on budgets that are insufficient to meet their responsibilities.

“This financial constraint limits their ability to deliver essential services such as education, healthcare, infrastructure development, and sanitation. As a result, many communities continue to suffer from poor living conditions, lacking access to basic amenities.”

The Speaker further stressed: “I am delighted once again as I welcome you to yet another national dialogue in our series of consultations to harness citizens’ views and preferences in our efforts at having a truly peoples’ constitution in the country.

“Only recently, a similar dialogue was held in this same place to find constitutional pathways to open up our governance and political space to accommodate the very resourceful Nigerian women in our decision making processes.

“The lack of autonomy is another critical issue facing Local Governments in Nigeria. The current structure often places local administrations under the control of State Governments, which can lead to interference in their operations and decision-making processes.”

He noted that one of the most pressing issues that needs to death with in the system is the election.

“We must deal with the poor quality of elections into Local Governments Councils across our States. This situation not only undermine the very essence of democracy, but also raises serious concerns about the integrity and functionality of our local governance structures.

“When elections are characterized by lack of competitiveness, wherein the ruling party sweeps all positions, it becomes evident that we are witnessing a mockery of democratic principles.

“This scenario is not merely an embarrassment; it poses a significant threat to our democracy. It fosters an environment where undesirable elements infiltrate these councils, often, lacking necessary capacity and vision to govern effectively. Consequently, Local Governments become mere appendages of State Governments or pawns in the hands of so-called godfathers who manipulate political outcomes for their own gain,” he stated.

He commends President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent efforts in strengthening the Local Government system.

“The recent Supreme Court judgment mandating the conduct of elections into the councils and direct disbursement of funds to them, has provided a significant legal framework that supports the autonomy and functionality of Local Governments across the country. This landmark decision is a testament to our collective commitment to uphold democratic principles at all levels of governance.”

The Speaker further reiterated his confidence in the Committee, led by the Deputy Speaker, Rep Benjamin Kalu saying, “I believe they will effectively, distilled these discussions into impactful legislative measures that will receive support from both the National and State Houses of Assembly.

“The 10th House deeply values your partnership and looks forward to collaborating with you further to enhance the legislative institution as we work towards consolidating our democratic governance.”

In his speech, Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Committee, Rep Kalu informed that the State of LGCs and areas in the country leaves much to be desired saying: “We are acutely aware, the current state of Local Governments Councils and Areas in Nigeria leaves much to be desired.

“Issues of limited autonomy, constrained financial independence, and weakened administrative capacity have continued to hinder their effectiveness.

“The task before us today is both ambitious and achievable: to chart a clear and actionable path toward Local Governments autonomy. This requires us to reimagine the role as independent and effective partners in Nigeria’s governance structure.

“The focus areas for this dialogue, ranges from financial and administrative autonomy to constitutional amendments in that regard, not just technical necessities; but, foundational

to a governance system that is equitable, inclusive, and accountable.

“As lawmakers, we have a unique role and responsibility in this reform process. The Constitution Review Committee of the House of Representatives has been at the forefront of efforts to address critical governance challenges, including the urgent need for Local Government reforms.

“Our recent engagements with key stakeholders, such as the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, and the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, reflect firm commitment to building consensus and driving meaningful constitutional amendments.

“As we embark on today’s discussions, I urge us all to approach this dialogue with shared sense of purpose and unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy, accountability, and service delivery.

“Together, we have the potential to lay the groundwork for a reform process that will transform local governance in Nigeria, ensuring that no community is left behind in our collective pursuit of progress and prosperity,” he added.