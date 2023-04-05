HoR rejects calls for Interim Government

…moves to reduce cost of freighting petroleum products

BY Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives have condemned in strong terms the call for an interim government, mandating security agencies to be on red alert to forestall possible breakdown of law and order in the country.

The Lawmakers also warned aggrieved parties to desist from heating the polity and believe in rule of law, while awaiting outcome of litigation before the court, over the just concluded general election.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Unyime Idem, member representing

Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency of Akwa-Ibom State, at plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Idem said an interim government is undemocratic, unconstitutional, and unknown to Nigerian laws as a court of competent jurisdiction had in time past, so declare.

He noted that on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the Department of State Security Service, (DSS) issued a warning on some individuals who are allegedly plotting to install an interim government in Nigeria.

The lawmaker expressed worry that if the plots are allowed to see the light of the day, it will result in anarchy, with a price many generations yet to come, will continue to pay for.

The House is aware that the Judiciary is the only institution empowered by law to adjudicate over post-election matters.

“Concerned that some politicians have made comments that indicate their grievance over the last elections. If this development is left unchecked, we might be sliding into irredeemable anarchy,” Idem said.

Contributing to the motion, Sergius Ogun, (Edo PDP) said the security agencies should do their work, adding that if one is asking for a different government not known to law, it is treasonable felony.

“Year in, year out in this House, we budget billions of Naira to the office of the National Security Adviser, (NSA) and other security arms. Is it not a shame that the security agents would come out and say they have the names of people that have muted this type of government in this country and you will not arrest and prosecute them.

“You’re wasting our precious time telling us to condemn it. If this government is alive to its responsibilities this should not even be an issue that we will be dissipating energy on.

“People are dying every day in this country, killed by bandits and hunger. Go to hospitals, people are not attended to. Children cannot even go to school. Do we even have a government in this country.

“If the government cannot perform between now and May 28, they should resign and go. Because this is not even an issue we should be discussing here. How can you wake up and tell us some people are debating interim government. It is a waste of time for this parliament to even begin to discuss and debate a nonexistent issue.”

Also speaking, Sada Soli (APC, Katsina) said the motion was timely and apt, stressing that the main function of the state services is to protect and defend the country from domestic threats within the country irrespective of the scope.

“Our committee on National security should have briefed us behind closed door, we shouldn’t have been talking about this here because it’s a national security issue. But since it has been brought on the floor, it’s timely because it affects Nigerians that we represent in this chamber,” he said.

On his part, Ademorin Kuye (APC, Lagos) particularly frowned at the call by former President Olusegun Obasanjo for cancellation of the result collation.

Kuye lamented that the alleged plot for interim government is so bad that politicians now sponsor protests at national assembly which he said leads to attack on parliamentarians.

He said: “Even before our security agencies uncovered the plot, former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the letter he wrote to President Buhari condemning this free and fair election of 2023 and asking him to find a way of canceling it, without going to court.

“Who would have thought that somebody who had the benefit of free and fair election will allow for due process.

“People sponsoring protesters to come to the National Assembly and attack members. And nothing has been done till today. The motion is timely and must be discussed, a commission should be set up to investigate this matter.”

…moves to reduce cost of transporting petroleum products via dredging

The House of Representatives has adopted a motion, seeking reductions cost of transporting pretroleum products by dredging the petroleum products shipping channel in Nigerian coastlines.

Consequently, the House urged the Nigerian Ports Authority to urgently carry out holistic dredging of the petroleum products shipping channel in Nigerian coastlines.

The House, therefore, urged the committees on Ports and Habour, Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

Presenting the motion on the floor of the House at plenary on Tuesday, sponsor of the motion, Sergius Ogun, (PDP, Edo) said the Federal Government is planning to remove some cost line items on the existing Petroleum Motoring Spirit, (PMS) pricing template, which will invariably increase the cost of petroleum products.

He said among factors which account for the high cost of making petroleum products available to Nigerians, is the poor or inadequate dredging of petroleum products shipping channels across the Nigerian coastline.

“Further aware that by the provisions of Section 7 of the Nigerian Ports Authority Act, the Nigerian Ports Authority is among other things, charged with the responsibility of ensuring efficient management of port operations and maintenance of ports and territorial waters of Nigeria.

“Also aware that by the provisions of Section 7 of the Nigerian Ports Authority Act, the Nigerian Ports Authority must provide facilities for berthing, towing and moving of ships entering or leaving the ports or its approaches.

“Concerned that if the government goes ahead with its plans to remove some cost line items on the existing Petroleum Motoring Spirit, (PMS) pricing template, the petroleum products marketers will have no choice but to increase its price which will result in a hike in the price of petroleum products and bring more hardship upon Nigerians,” the lawmaker said.