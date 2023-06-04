HoR member empowers 500 traders, awards scholarship to 500 students in Kogi

By Idris Ahmed

The lawmaker representing Okene – Ogori Magongo federal constituency in Kogi state, Hon. Yusuf Tijani Damisa has facilitated empowerment programmes for over 500 market traders

The lawmaker also gave scholarship to over 500 students of Junior Secondary Schools (JSS3) in three secondary schools in the constituency.

The grant and scholarship programmes which was anchored by Habibat Consultant Limited, was facilitated and funded by Hon. Damisa to put smile on the faces of his constituents.

Speaking during the presentation of the grants and scholarship to the beneficiaries at Egbira Muslim Community College Okengwe in Okene local Government Area of the state on Saturday, the representative of Habibat consultant limited, Dr. Ayinla Oloruntoba, said the grant was to enable the petty traders in various markets of the constituency to boost their businesses in order to improve their standard of living.

Oloruntoba who also stated that the scholarship was to assist parents pay their wards’ Junior West African Examination fees, noted that last year the lawmaker offered scholarship to students of tertiary institutions in his constituency.

While commending the facilitator of the programme for creating sources of livelihood to the less privilege, the consultant appealed to the beneficiaries of the grant and scholarship to use the money judiciously for the purpose it was meant.

In his speech at the occasion, Hon. Yusuf Tijani Damisa, who is a third- term member of the House of Representatives, said

that the beneficiaries of the grant were selected from political forums , elders and market women in Okene and Ogori-Magongo local government areas.

Hon. Damisa, who was represented by Alhaji Mohammed Obongara also disclosed that the scholarship was offered to over 500 JSS3 students of Egbira Muslims Community College Okengwe, LGA secondary school Ohiana in Okene and LGA secondary school Upogoro.

He noted that the gesture was aimed at supporting the governorship candidate of APC Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo:s quest for the upliftment of education in the state.

The Ohi of Okene, His Royal Highness Mamman Isah in his remarks urged other political office holders in the state to emulate the lawmaker, saying his empowernment programmes has no rivals in the state.

