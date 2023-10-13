HoR Member alerts Nigerians of plan by Cameroon to cede parts of Adamawa State

….as house adhoc committee on internet boundary dispute visits Michika to ensure Sini community remains in Nigeria

By Tom Garba

In an effort to avert crisis between Nigeria and Cameron communities, the member representing Madagali/Michika Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt Zakaria Dauda Nyampa have alerted Nigerian government of Cameroon plans to seize part of Adamawa State.

Dauda raised the alarm through a motion of public interest at the floor of the House that in Sini, a border community under Kamale ward, Michika Local area of Adamawa State that Cameronians are putting pillars.

Dauda’s petition before the hallowed chamber made the House to sent a delegation to a fact finding led by the Chairperson adhoc committee on international boundary dispute.

Dauda said the committee which was formed by the Honorable Speaker, Tahudeen Abbas were in Yola and paid a courtesy call on the Governor of the state, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

He said Fintiri during the visit revealed to the committee that in some parts of Mubi, in Mubi North and Mubi South local government areas of the state the people of Cameron are making the same advances to claim those areas by encroach in their lands.

Dauda during an interview with our correspondent said that his people are Nigerians and they want to remain so and he will not want to see Sini ceding to the republic of Cameroon.

He said the court judgment in 2003 of Sini to remain in Nigeria Republic still valid and cameroon Republic should respect the court’s decision.

He therefore urged the National Boundary Commission never to adjust the country’s map in favor of Cameroon.

Barr Aji Abubakar Kamele who spoke on behalf of the people of Sinigari told the Lar’s delegation that the historical and geographical background to the dispute between Nigeria and Cameroon dated back in 15th November 1893 Germany Berlin conference.

The Sina Community solicitor said the position of the people of Sinagali/Sinaghwate villages under contention due to the demarcation activities of the Nigeria Boundary Commission (NBC) and Nigerian-Cameroon Mixed Commission (NCMC) responsible for the beaconing of the boundaries between the two countries, in Michika, Mubi South and Fufore Local Government of Adamawa State Nigeria is a long decision taken by them.

“In those plebiscites, held in February 1961, the population of the Northern Cameroons (Sinagali/Sinaghwate included) “decided to achieve independence by joining the independent Federation of Nigeria”, whereas the population of the Southern Cameroons (now a disputed Ambazonia) “decided to achieve independence by joining the independent Republic of Cameroon” (General Assembly resolution 1608 (XV) of 21 April 1961). By this UN resolution No: 1608 (IV) Sina village being freely chosen Nigeria and others have pledged sovereignty to the independent Nigeria. ” Kamale said.

READ ALSO: Federal Fire Service to embark on disaster forecasts

He continued to say that Nigeria claims sovereignty over areas in Lake Chad which include certain name villages to include Aisa kura, Ba Shaka Chika’a, Darak, Darak Gana, Doron Liman, Doron Mallam (Doro Kirta), Dororoya, Fagge, Garin Wanzam, Gorea Cahnji, Gorea Mutum, Chika’a, Darak, Darak Gana, Doron Liman, Doron Mallam (Doro Kirta),Dororoya, Fagge, Garin Wanzam, Gorea Changi, Gorea Gutun, Jribrillaram, Kirta Wulgo, Koloram, Logon Labi, Loko Naira, Mukdala, Murdas,and Sokotoram. It is now clear on records that Sina village was not listed as an area without definitively boundary.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com