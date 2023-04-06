HoR mandates CNA to transmit Constitution Bill 47 for Buhari’s accent

By Tom Okpe

In line with the provisions of authentication Act, the House of Representatives on Wednesday, mandated Clerk to the National Assembly, (CNA), to transmit the Constitution, (5th alteration) Bill 47 to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent.

The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (5th Alteration) Bill, No. 47, 2022 Establishment of State Security Council, to advise the Governor on matters relating to public security.

The House at plenary, also urged Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Plateau, Sokoto and Taraba State Houses of Assembly, that are yet to forward their resolution on the Bills, to do so in fulfilment of their constitutionally imposed

legislative obligations to the Constitution amendment process.

Presenting update on the latest developments in the exercise, the special constitution review committee led by Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, recalled that on 24 January, 2023, the Clerk to the National Assembly was directed to transmit 35 Constitution Alteration Bills that met requirement of Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution to President Buhari, for assent.

“The House also, recall that the State Houses of Assembly of Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara, that were yet to forward their resolutions were urged to do so in compliance with Constitutional obligations.

“Aware that Oyo and Zamfara State Houses of Assembly have accordingly forwarded their resolutions.

“Convinced that with the approval of Oyo and Zamfara State Houses of Assembly, the Constitution (Fifth Alteration) Bill No 47 (Establishment of State Security Council) has met the provisions of Section 9 (2) of the 1999 Constitution, for passage.”

The motion was however, unanimously adopted by the House as moved.