HoR C’ttee summons Minister over failure of mass transit scheme

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives Ad’hoc committee, investigating failure of mass transit scheme in the country has summoned the Minisiter of Finance, Wale Edun, over failure of the scheme despite availability of funds, promised by the Federal Government.

Also, summoned alongside the Minister are; Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Accountant General for the Federation, Mrs Oluwatoyin Sikirat Madein and Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Majebi Yemi-Esan.

Issuing the summons on Wednesday at its public hearing at the National Assembly, Rep Victor Ogene, Chairman of the committee said the committee decided to invite the Ministers and others to equip it with requisite Information, regarding previous mass transit schemes in terms of disbursement.

He also said the committee was yet to get the document required, saying sequel to that development, the agencies were invited to appear before the committee on September, 11 and 12 at 11 am, promptly.

He said: “The clerk of this committee is to also, invite Managing Director of the Infrastructure Bank and the National Association of Road Transport Owners, (NARTO) and the Road Transport Employers of Nigeria, (RTEN) to appear before it on the same day and time.”

He however, warned those concerned not to treat the invitation with levity, adding that failure to appear before the committee, would attract wrath of the lawmakers thereby, invoking its legislative power.

“Let me warn that this invitation is not frivolous, this is an invitation extended to them by the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“If for any reason, any of them fail to honour this invitation, we shall invoke the full power of this committee as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended,” he stated.

The Abuja Investment Company Limited and National Union of Road Transport Worker, (NURTW) had earlier appeared before the committee, where they both made suggestions how to stop recurring failure of the scheme.

The Chairman of the Committee noted that, despite strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) and the recess, members were able to make it, adding that it showed determination of the committee.

“We are determined to carry this assignment through and ensure that previous monies that have gone out to different private operators of mass transit schemes are recovered and properly accounted for,” he added.

