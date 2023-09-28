HoR celebrates with Nigerian Muslims on Eid’Maulud

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives felicitates with all Nigerian muslims on the occasion of the year’s celebration of Eid-El Maulud.

The House notes that the day commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, (Peace Be Upon Him), whose life of compassion, sacrifice, and faithfulness remains a source of inspiration and a guiding light for all Muslims globally.

A statement, signed by Rep (Dr) Philip Agbese, Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs on Wednesday said: “the House congratulates all Muslim constituents across the country, urging them to use this opportunity to further reflect on the life and legacy of the beloved Prophet and draw lessons to be applied in our lives, communities, and the country as a whole.”

We wish all Nigerian Muslims a happy Eid-El Maulud celebration, and pray that the occasion blesses us with renewed grace to address the challenges we confront.

