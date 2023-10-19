HoR assures FG of compliance with Financial Act, quick budget passage

..to monitor over 1000 MDAs

By Tom Okpe

House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, has assured the present administration, led by President Bola Tinubu of speedy passage of the 2024 ‘Appropriation Bill’ when presented.

The Committee, also vowed to exercise their oversight jurisdiction over relevant government agencies in its monitoring of the budget implementation.

Chairman of the Committee, Abubakar Bichi, stated this at its inaugural meeting in Abuja, saying the lower chamber will ensure sustenance of the long established precedent of ensuring compliance with the ‘Financial Year Act’ through budget passage on or before 31 December of each Financial year.

According to Bichi, this development will no doubt, make the budget implementation from January to December operational and achievable, vowing that the Committee will monitor implementation by all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, (MDAs) adding that; “the committee’s work is not just about budget appropriation.”

He said: “The Appropriations Committee stands as one of the most prominent Committees that champions the course of law making through appropriations of fund.

“The panel will facilitate strategic meeting with Chairmen of Finance, National Planning and Aids, Loans and Debt Management,” noting that, “the move was to gather data that will facilitate effective function of the committee of ensuring inclusive budget preparation, appreciable implementation and effective oversight.

“It is significant to note that the Appropriations Committee stands as one of the most prominent Committees that champions the course of law, making through appropriations of funds to run the affairs of government by Ministries,

Departments and Agencies, (MDAs) of the Federal Government.

“This make the Committee enjoyed a wider jurisdiction in comparison with other Standing Committees.

“More significantly, the Committee is empowered by Order 20, Rule 15 of the House of Representatives Standing Orders, 10th Edition, 2020 as Amended to coordinate, monitor, and supervise the implementation of all Appropriation Acts, after passage by the National Assembly.

“This power will be effectively utilized to exercise oversight jurisdiction, over relevant agencies such as the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Federal Ministry of Finance, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and National Economic Intelligence Agency among others to monitor budget implementation.

“In addition, the Committee will ensure the sustenance of the long established and cherished precedent of ensuring compliance with the ‘Financial Year Act’ through budget passage on, or before 31 December of each Financial year.

“In furtherance of this significant duty, the Committee’s leadership will initiate a strategic meeting with Chairmen of Finance, National Planning and Aids, Loans and Debt Management to gather data that will facilitate effective function of this Committee, of ensuring inclusive budget preparation, appreciable implementation and effective oversight.

“This development will no doubt, make the budget implementation from January to December operational and achievable.”

Bichi further assured that the panel will assure its coordinating leadership role to facilitate pre-budget meetings with relevant MDAs while at the same time, ensure sustainable collaboration with its sister Committee in the Senate and other relevant stakeholders

“You may agree with me that the mandate of this Committee requires serious commitment, diligence, and political will.

“I have no doubt that the caliber of members assembled in the Committee will promote its image through effective delivery of its core and ancillary mandates.

“I therefore, solicit your support, cooperation and patronage to make the Committee lively, productive and visible within the National Assembly and beyond.

“The Committee’s leadership will regularly consult the Leadership of the House for necessary legislative guidance while ensuring harmonious working relations with relevant Committees and other stakeholders to ensure speedy passage according to the budget calendar.

“I am glad to inform you that the leadership of the Committee will utilize your experience, hard work and passion for national service to discharge functions of the Committee by ensuring effective appropriation of funds, monitoring of budget

implementation and evaluating budget performance towards efficient service delivery.

“This will no doubt, promote implementation of Legislative Agenda to reposition the House towards ensuring peace order and good governance of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The members of the Committee however, applauded the chairman, Bichi, anonymously, considered and adopted the committee’s work plan.

