HoR Aspirant supports Gov Sani, empowers disables with tricycles, sewing machines

By Idibia Gabriel

It was jubilation galore on Saturday when an aspirant for 2025 House of Representatives Chikun/Kajuru Federal constituency, kaduna state, Hon. Fidelis Joseph Bagudu empowered disabled people from across the 22 wards with tricycles and sewing machines.

The 27 tricycles and sewing machines were distributed to the beneficiaries on Saturday at Wusilli Hotel in Sabon Tasha, Chikun LGA of the state.

Speaking during the occasion, Hon. Fidelis Joseph Bagudu who’s contesting on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) said the core essence empowerment is support Governor Uba Sani administration in encouraging the people with special needs who are party embers

He also said that they’re doing program to show the beneficiaries that the party is together, to show them that the Governor is feeling their pain, and to also join the Governor in celebrating his two years in office.

Hon. Bagudu further stated that “We’re also encouraging them and other appointees of the government to support his ruler developmental agenda.

“I am from Kajuru LG, kaduna state, an aspirant of Federal House of representatives Chikun/Kajuru federal constituietncy. The gathering is to see how we can help our disable across the 22 wards.

“They’re actually party members who are disable from our party from various ward. So we’re putting the 22 number of them. Some are getting the disable tricycle while some others are getting sewing machines.

“We’re doing this to show we’re together, to show them that the Kaduna state Governor is feeling there pain, to also join the governor in celebrating his two years in office.

“We’re also encouraging them and other appointees of the government to support Uba Sani ruler developmental agenda. We expect people to continue to support him because he alone cannot be able to do it all.

“Because he’s doing excellently well. If go across the 22 LG, you find out there are project left, right and Center that we’re done by him. And we salute him for that”, said.

He also stated that “So we’re doing this to show our own little support in a way, so that people will continue to know that the government of the day and APC as a party are working together”.

He advised the beneficiaries to continue to support the ruler programs of the governor and support the party of the day, the APC, because they’re also members of the party.

“So we expect them to continue to support the party to wax stronger so that come 2027 it’ll be easier for the party for is to win”, he stated..

He also explained that “The tricycles are 17 while sewing machines are about 10 because is across the 22 ward of the two LG disabled that are included in this empowerment”.

“It’s a continuous program we’ve been doing, we’re not just doing it now. Last time we did, we remember the wards women leaders across the 22, and LG women leaders for grinding engine and deep freezers for LG women Leaders respectfully.

“It has been a continuous program. We’ve another one coming next week, and quite a number of other one coming up”, he narrated.

Also speaking, the Chairman F. J Bagudu movement Chikun LG Marcus Yari said Hon. Bagudu has been doing the empowerment program for long to support Governor Uba Sani administration.