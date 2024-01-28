Hook-Up: As prostitution moves from streets to social media

Sunday Times examines how young ladies turned social media apps to prostitution hub at the expense of social values.

BY ADA DIKE

Many prostitutes have shifted their base from hanging in front of hotels, streets and roads to operating online using mostly Facebook and TikTok to lure customers.

An observer, Ntaka Yote said the quest for living in affluence without much work and unemployment has led many ladies into prostitution in Nigeria.

At the age of 20 years, some ladies including female students live large by showing off a tastefully furnished flat and expensive wears.

Recently, in a Lagos suburb, six ladies were seen sleeping in a room around 8 am. Upon enquiry, the reporter was told that some of them just returned from ‘work’ while others were waiting to get notifications or messages from prospective customers.

They live ostensible life by wearing designer’s coths, shoes and bags. Once in a while, they do and post videos online in which they wear skimpy dresses, twerking and shaking their buttocks to attract a prospective clients.

Some of them hide their illicit trade by claiming to come from rich families.

Yote noted that, if she’s not at lounge sipping fine wine, she’s partying.

“What many young people who display expensive taste of life on social media don’t tell you is how thy get their money and how they engage in dubious activities.

“It’s high time young people realised that there’s no shortcut in life and stopped competing for online validation which is the root cause to faking it in life and the breeding ground for easy come easy go scams.”

The latest news about hookup online has to do with a young girl who left Calabar, the capital of Cross River State to meet a man in Umuahia in Abia State, who promised to give her N150,000.00.

After spending days and having some rounds of sex with him, some people wrote that the man gave her N40,000.00 while another news said the man disappeared and abandoned her to pay the hotel bills without giving her any money.

“I didn’t trick Adaobi to Umuahia, I gave her N40k after hook-up, but she demanded for N150k,” Emmanuel O. finally speaks up.

Efforts by this reporter to contact the lady became illusive as she has deactivated her Facebook account after making the huge accusations against him.

Hallmark Chibuzor commented by saying that, “From my findings it was a hookup which she was aiming for 150k, the young man said he woke her up in the morning when he was to leave for an appointment and gave her 40k, she now requested for 150k because of her rent. He asked her to go with what he gave her, adding they would sort the rest over the phone.”

Another person commented that: “I talk am say this girl na olosho she from Calabar risk her life go Umuahia go do…..she never needed any help….Kai what a generation. She told her boyfriend in Calabar. She claimed that she wanted to go and visit her big brother in Abia, her brother later turned out to be a man who chop her without full settlement. Fear Women.”

Online hookup has its advantages disadvantages. One of the advantages is that the ladies don’t need to hang around the streets and road soliciting for patronage. They can easily take pictures or record videos and post them online. But one thing is certain, hookup is a dangerous business and deadly adventure. Many ladies are missing, some have been killed and used for ritual purposes while some have run mad.

Who is to be blamed? The girls’ parents or guardians, or the girls?

In her piece titled: “TheUncomfortableTruth,”

a relationship counselor, Oge Nsimah, disclosed that when you hear about young girls or women missing .Check their social media sites and dating sites and see what they are doing for living behind their family backs or in their friends face – online prostitution. “And they get it from the female rappers talking about money bags and you find them in body bags or jail term”

The content creator further said that, “What will I not see this new year? See, this is a fact, my presence online has made me understand that many Nigerian men are hookers, both married and single. They go about looking for women to hook up with.. They are they ones creating this hookup business.

“And the man that fall in this category is not civilized, no matter their education and exposure. They behave ill mannered towards women. They don’t want to understand that it’s not every lady that can be bought with their vulgar money and character.

“So this man called me now, that he is a Captain Oya based in Warri, that he saw my beautiful face on Facebook and picked my phone there, after exchanging pleasantly thinking I was talking to a responsible man that probably want to make inquiries of property I shared..

“This captain man went on to say, that he wants me to be his partner, that I will be coming to Warri in Delta State to keep him company, that he will bear all the expenses.

“An Army man, I feel like posting his number here for Nigerian Army to go and warn him. At 6.30am in the morning this new year, an army officer is calling a random lady he saw on Facebook to come and keep him company..

“Is that how idle they are? she queried.

She suggested that their bosses should locate him and send him to Sambisa let BH keep him company.

“I told him captain, “with due respect, you are an irresponsible man. iI’s your type that is pushing young naive women into hookup business…and for your own good and to protect the Army you claimed to belong, and your family, next time, make sure you have people doing this hookup arrangement for you..

“He said, “Oge Nsimah I am sorry, please forgive me,” and ended the call… That actually made me laugh though.”

That’s to say if there is no client, there will be no online prostitution. Now, the onus is on the users to mind what they do online. Many millionaires have emerged from using social media to do business like comedy, content creation, promotion of goods and services, evangelism, hobby and so on.Some people have been lucky to meet their spouses online. The recent one is the gospel singer, Moses Bliss’s engagement with his fiancee he met online.

Jeremiah Dixon shared his thoughts with a theme: social media, where good and bad meet”

On Facebook, many people criticized Bliss for engaging a lady, Marie Wiseborn, he met online, but Dixon said Moses Bliss is just a sincere and honest man to tell the world plainly that he met his wife-to-be on social media. Many others who have met theirs in a similar way will not voice it out to the public, reason being that it appears to be carnal to most religious folks.

“social media is termed to be carnal which l believe it is, but it depends on how you go about it. I know of people who have met their good and bad on social media, to me, it has helped me in evangelizing, but there is a major lesson we should learn from here: Take serious what you do on social media,” he advised.

Dixon also urged Nigerians to do value not nakedness, twerking of buttocks, not online prostitution.

“If this lady had been posting nudeness she will only meet men who will sleep with her and not for marriage. I address this post to everyone including myself, but more specifically to our young girls and ladies,” he added.

There was a story that a woman was chatting with a man using her new number on social media, they booked appointment to meet in a hotel and two of them were ashamed to look at each other.

“I pity us (girls) of our generation,” says Kate Muushater.

“You are doing hookup just for clothes,wigs, and hair to impress people that don’t care about you on social media (Facebook) not even Instagram.

“When I was younger I use to hear ashawo bought land, houses and so on, nowadays it is just trendy things you people are doing it for, forgetting things that will go out of fashion.”

Furthermore , she said: “Imagine your serious babe’s picture being distributed as a regular hookup girl🥹

“Not judging ,but do hookup for a bigger purpose not clothes let it make sense please.

“I know this post won’t sit well with a lot of people, but I’m not judging anyone because we are all sinning differently.Do am buy land or house.

“Lastly, don’t envy anyone on social media, never ever see people online and think you are not trying.”

Similarly, Angels of Mercy, Revealed that

child sex traffickers usually develop relationships with their victims, with many of those ‘relationships’ originating online. “Most acts of prostitution now originate electronically – by phone, text, apps, or computer.

According to the 2022 Federal Human Trafficking Report in Kenya, Facebook was the top platform used in recruitment of human trafficking victims from 2019-2022.”

The organization advised parents to be aware of and involved in their children’s social media use – as difficult and painful as that can be.

“Which are these online dating sites?

Aren’t they the same as online prostitution sites?

“But let me ask these people who use dating sites to meet their partner, have they ever heard any family started there?

“Women use these online platforms to do their prostitution, or use such forums to lure men for sex and later steal mercilessly from these men. Some eventually kill them for noncooperation.” They warned ladies to end prostitution both on social media and in real life.

