Honour Nwosu, SE Senators urge Tinubu

South-East Caucus members in the 10th Senate have implored President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to favourably consider honouring Late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, former Chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission who conducted the June 12 1993 presidential elections.

Making the call in an interactive session with journalists covering the Senate in the Press Corps Centre Thursday at the National Assembly, the Senators posited that the late professor of political science deserved the immortalization sought because he was a hero.

“We came here (Senate Press Corps Centre) to make a brief statement after the vote that was taken on the floor (of

the house) with regards to our motion to immortalize Prof. Humphrey Nwosu. We had three prayers.

“First prayer which was for Senate to recommend to the Executive that given the fact that Prof. Humphrey Nwosu was the person who actually laid the foundation for the present INEC Headquarters – and commenced the building before that particularly NEC was dissolved by the military in 1993 – we felt that we should recommend that the Executive names that particular building after him,” they revealed.

READ ALSO: Bills for Death Penalty Review, LG Reform, Others Pass Second Reading

Speaking through Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the members informed their audience that their second prayer was a post-humous honor for Nwosu which unfortunately had to be turned down by the general house. However, the third prayer centering on a one-minute silence for the departed gentleman was upheld at plenary.

Asked to comment on their next line of action, the Senators charged; “But we are not deterred. The reason is simple. It may be delayed but it may not be denied. Prof. Nwosu was the person who laid the foundation (for the democratic experience) that we are all enjoying today.

“So, as far as we are all concerned, we think that even if this government does not honour Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, a government in future will honour him. After all, some other governments refused recognise Abiola, but later a government recognised Abiola. Other governments didn’t recognise June 12, but later a government recognised June 12 as our democracy day.

“We believe that in the future, a government in the country will make sure that they recognise those who have actually sacrificed and used their everything to make Nigeria a better place. We want to thank those who continue to stand on June 12 and those who sat on June 12 and those who did everything on June 12 – including the government of the day.”

Contributing, Senator Osita Izunaso reminisced that without Prof. Nwosu’s sagacity and courage, the election would not have taken place. He recalled that Justice Ikpeme had earlier said then that the poll would not hold. According to the high-ranking parliamentarian, it took the audacity of Late Prof. Nwosu to convince the military president, General Babangida that the election process had commenced.

Earlier at plenary, the motion had been rejected by majority of Senators who vehemently opposed it.

Senators Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North), Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo South), Titus Zam Benue (North West), Solomon Olamilekan(Ogun West), and Sunday Karimi (Kogi West) argued that, despite Nwosu’s efforts, he failed to deliver the desired outcome to deserve a national honour.

On the other hand, Senators Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East), Tony Nwoye Anambara (East West), Sampson Ekong (Akwa Ibom South), Ezenwa Onyewuchi (Imo East) and Alwell Onyesoh (River East) contended that Nwosu was a hero who did his best under the challenging conditions of a military regime.