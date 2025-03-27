Honour Nwosu, name national monument after him, Gana, Okeke, Others tell FG

By Emma Okereh

As rites of passage for the late former National Electoral Commision (NEC) chairman, Professor Humphrey Nwosu gets underway, Nigerians from all walks of life have called on the federal government to immortalize the memory of the icon of democracy who conducted the freest, most credible and fairest June 12, 1993 presidential election in Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja, Tuesday, at the INEC burial programme for it’s late chairman, the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), requested for a posthumous recognition for former INEC Chairman and a key player in the historic June 12, 1993 presidential election. Prof. Humphrey Nwosu.

The commission chairman, Prof. Yakubu Moahmud dropped this hint during a solemn ceremony in honour of the former Chairman, Nwosu who died recently.

Prof. Mahmoud highlighted Nwosu’s significant contributions to Nigeria’s electoral process, notably the introduction of the Open Ballot System, also known as Option A4, which transformed election transparency in the nation.

At an event at the Yaradua Centre, INEC Secretary reeled out Nwosu’s numerous achievements including the relocation of the commision from Lagos to Abuja and the building of INEC headquarters among many others.

In his contribution, former chairman, Police Service Commision (PSC), Simon Okeke called on the federal government to immortalize the courageous and innovative professor by at least, naming the INEC headquarters after him. He noted that the late MKO Abiola has been recognized and acknowledged as the true winner of the June 12 election while the man who made it happen has not been recognized as a patriot.

In the same vein, former minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana and Tonnie Iredia among others, lent their voices and called on the federal government to give honour to whom it is due.

Prof. Nwosu passed away in Virginia, USA on October 20, 2024, at the age of 83. He will be buried in his home town Ajalli in Anambra state on March, 28. The served as head of the electoral body during General Ibrahim Babangida’s military regime.

While Chief M.K.O. Abiola, the presumed winner of the 1993 election, received Nigeria’s highest national award posthumously, Nwosu’s contributions have yet to receive similar acknowledgment. Yakubu urged the government to rectify this oversight and honor Nwosu for his unwavering commitment to electoral integrity.