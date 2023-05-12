Honda unveils the e:Ny1 electric SUV

By Temitope Adebayo

Honda has unveiled its second fully electric vehicle, the new Honda e:Ny1 electric SUV in Germany.

The new Honda e:Ny1 electric SUV will be the first model to ride on the automaker’s new dedicated EV platform.

It will mark several firsts for the Japanese automaker. Feature an all-new design language for Honda EVs, although it looks eerily similar to the gas-powered HR-V model.

The exterior includes white “H” badges around the vehicle and a new “Honda” emblem on the back that will be featured on the automaker’s new electric models.

The dedicated EV platform is designed with a low center of gravity and under-floor aerodynamics for a dynamic driving experience.

Powered by a single front motor, Honda’s new B-segment electric SUV delivers 201 hp (150 kW) and 228 lb-ft of torque (310 Nm). With a 68.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, the e:Ny1 has up to 256 miles (412 km) WLTP range and the ability to fast charge from 10% to 80% in 45 minutes.

On the inside, you will find a brand new center console with a simple, modern layout designed for functionality with wireless charging and an extensive 15.1-inch touchscreen infotainment.

The Honda e:Ny1 will go on sale in Europe later this year and is designed to meet the growing demand for electric B-segment SUVs in the region.