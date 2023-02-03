Honda to produce new hydrogen fuel cell system co-developed with GM

By Temitope Adebayo

Honda Motor Co said it will start producing a new hydrogen fuel cell system jointly developed with General Motors Co (GM.N) this year and gradually step up sales this decade, in a bid to expand its hydrogen business.

The managing executive director Shinji Aoyama said this recently, during a company event in Tokyo.

Aoyama said, “We are targeting annual sales of around 2,000 units of the new system in the middle of this decade,that it aiming to boost that to 60,000 units per year in 2030.”

The Japanese carmaker is seeking to expand the use of its new system not only for its own fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), but also commercial vehicles such as heavy trucks, as stationary power stations and in construction machinery.

“With the “next-generation” system, the company aims to more than double durability compared with its older fuel cell system and to bring costs down by two-thirds”, he said.

Also speaking is the general manager of Honda’s hydrogen business development division,Tetsuya Hasebe, said commercial vehicles are in use all over the world, they’ll likely see electrification just as with passenger cars.

“That would likely lead to a divergence in trucks using batteries and those running on fuel cells”, he added.

