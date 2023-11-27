Hon. Okoh accepts Appeal Court verdict, congratulates Okowa- Daramola

By Nosa Akenzua

The erstwhile Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters to the Deputy Senate President in the 9th Assembly and the 2023, APC candidate for Delta State House of Assembly Election, Ika North-East Constituency, Hon. Sebastine Okoh, has accepted the decision of the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos State regarding today’s judgement over the appeal he filed against the ruling of Delta State Election Tribunal in Asaba, upholding the declaration of Mrs Marylin Okowa-Daramola of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of March 18, 2023, Delta State House of Assembly Election, in Ika North-East Constituency, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Hon. Sebastine Okoh made this known to members of the press today, the 25th of November, 2023, shortly after the judges of the appellate court gave their Judgement.

He noted that everything has their own seasons in this life;

A time to fight and a time to move on, and hearkening to the voice of wisdom, the latter holds all the aces as far as tomorrow is concerned.

The Umunede-born political superstar, also told Newsmen that although he disagrees with the content of the declaration of the Judges of the appellate court, he has no choice than to respect their decisions as constitutionally expected of him and use the opportunity to commend his legal team for their display of legal brilliance, gallantry and doggedness against a strongly connected Oligarchy in Delta State.

The Ika finest and kindest gentleman of all seasons, also congratulated Mrs Marylin Okowa-Daramola and urged her to use the opportunity to diligently serve the good people of Ika North-East Constituency.

According to him;

“The time for contest and seeking redress are definitely over and as a matter of reality, this is exclusively the time to put the great people of Ika North-East Constituency first and prioritise their desires by placing them on the table, just the way they are; I therefore congratulate Mrs Marylin Okowa-Daramola and I wholeheartedly plead with our people to offer her the much needed cooperation in order to move Ika North-East Constituency forward; I am grateful for the magnitude of confidence the wonderful people of our land have in me and this is why I must always plant myself in the front row of service to them, whenever the call comes up;

The future is very bright and we must take our own destiny in our hand as a people”

Hon. Sebastine Okoh also appealed to his teeming supporters to remain calm and join him in solidarity as usual, by also respecting and accepting the Judicial verdict regarding the March 18, 2023, Delta State House of Assembly Election with regards to that of Ika North-East Constituency.

While thanking the almighty God for the privilege and leverage of life and its opportunities, “Saba na’ Baba” as he is popularly known took out time to express his deep-rooted gratitude to his beloved political party, the All Progressives Congress ( APC), especially that of Delta State and Ika North-East Constituency in particular for offering him the platform to politically perform in their unique uniform.