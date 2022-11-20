Hon Madiba sets new standard for comedy industry

While Hon Madiba of comedy created his profile and portfolio to establish a career as an individual who explores life series, a lot of people are drawn to his comedy.

This, on the other hand, has spurred an internet sensation whereby Hon Madiba is being recognized. Madiba had successfully toured the UK this time alongside big names in the Nigerian Comedy industry namely; Homeoflafta, Allamano, Privilege Son, and Don Nic, to name a few.

However, Hon. Madiba stays on top of his trajectories from one province to the next, and the stand-up comedian, MC, and content creator lower the stakes by liaising with world-class talent. This can be seen when Madiba performs stand-up comedy at events all over the world.

As a result, Madiba has successfully carried out a couple of his plans for the year, including hosting his show, Madiba updated, in the Uk, Ghana, etcetera. However, Hon. Madiba’s year began on a positive note because he has gained media attention and had his talents highlighted. He was able to demonstrate a variety of skills and personas while delivering them with ironic drama. Since they poke fun at popular culture, they are typically believable.

However, Hon Madiba tour in the UK were executed in the metropolitan areas of Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Manchester, London and a slew of other locations, combined. The tour in the first half of the year came to an end with a concert in Istanbul, Turkey, as well as Ghana, Benin City, Abuja, and other cities.

For a review of Madiba’s comedic achievements, he has received many honours, such as The Edisa Awards, for a Meritorious recognition, hosted by L-glide Ace Concepts; the award for family choice comedian of the year, which was hosted by The best of Edo awards 2021; and Aso Awards, for the most outstanding comedian of the year.

