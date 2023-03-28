“History will not be kind to Wike” – PDP presidential campaign

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Charles Aniagwu, has described an order by the High Court in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, against Iyorchia Ayu as “unfortunate”.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the court order followed the suspension of the National Chairman from the PDP by the Executive Committee of the party in his Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State at the weekend.

Speaking on Monday, Aniagwu blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for the crisis rocking the PDP in Benue State.

“It is unfortunate that persons that were given positions of authority and people thrown by God into national limelight through the PDP are the ones taking steps to destroy the party.

“Governor Wike is writing his history and over time, that history will not be kind to him. They are trying to destroy the party believing that they are strong men today because they are in power.

‘’They want to break and set on fire the ladder they used in climbing up, forgetting that there are many people who would have taken advantage of that ladder not only to climb at the individual level but also for doing something that all of us will be proud of.

“They think they are fighting one man but that is far from it.

“We need a country with a strong opposition but if you destroy a very strong political party just because of your selfish interest, you will realise that to a large extent, you have undermined our development as a nation,” Punch quotes the PDP PCC spokesman as saying.