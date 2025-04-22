Hisbah under probe for inflicting injury on a woman in Katsina

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Katsina State government has initiated an investigation into the alleged assault of a woman by Hisbah personnel, which resulted in a broken leg and ear damage.

The government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs, has assured the public that the probe will be thorough and transparent.

The incident, which was highlighted in a viral interview with DCL Hausah on Monday, has sparked concerns about the alleged excessive use of force by Hisbah officers during arrests and detentions.

READ ALSO: APC National Chairman inaugurates France chapter, drums supports for Tinubu

The government has promised to ensure justice for the victim and address lingering allegations against Hisbah.

This development comes amid ongoing debates about the role and conduct of Hisbah in the state.

The outcome of the investigation is eagerly awaited by the public.