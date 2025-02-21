Hisbah says nightclub must go to uphold moral values

By Kingsley Chukwuka

An Islamic group, Hisbah, has said the increase in immoral act has led to the directive to ban all night clubs in Katsina State.

The directive was given by the Commander-General Hisbah, Dr. Aminu Usman as contained in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to him: “Nightclub owners must shut down their establishments to curb immoral practices, protect societal values, and address security concerns in the state.

“The board warned that violators would face strict penalties. Security agencies have been instructed to ensure full compliance with the order. We are committed to building a morally upright society and ensuring peace and security in Katsina State,” Usman said.

He confirmed that the board has informed relevant security agencies, including the state Commissioner for Internal Security, to enforce the directive effectively.

“This move aligns with Hisbah’s broader efforts to ensure residents continue their lives in line with religious and moral standards,” he stated.