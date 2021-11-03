Hisba arrests 44 commercial sex workers, confiscates 684 bottles of alcohol in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Hisba command says it has arrested fourty four commercial sex workers and confiscated 684 bottles of alcohol cross the State.

State Commandant, Ibrahim Dahiru Garki disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in his office.

He said the arrest was made during a two-week joint patrol with sister security agencies at seventeen towns of some local government areas.

“44 prostitutes, 3 alcohol sellers and 57 cartoons of alcohol were intercepted during the operation,” he stated.

Garki added that those arrested were handed over to the police for discrete investigation after which they will be charge to court for prosecution.

He said the joint operations was in line with the State Government’s directives to close all the identified alcohol and other social vices joints across the State.

He noted that the consumption of alcohol, other illicit drugs and other social vices remained prohibited in all parts of the State.