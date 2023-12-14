Hilda Baci reveals why she cannot marry a man that knows how to cook

Popular Nigerian chef and restaurateur, Hilda Baci has revealed why she cannot marry a man that knows how to cook.

During a podcast interview, the well-known chef, who gained notoriety for shattering the Guinness World Record for the most hours spent in the kitchen, disclosed that she is not interested in a man who can cook. She clarified that she enjoys preparing meals for the people she loves.

“I don’t want a man that knows how to cook, I don’t want it, I like cooking so much; my friends will tell you like how Hilda would show you love, she would send you food she would cook for you, so that is kind of one of the things I like to do for the people i care about, especially for my man.

You can wake me up in the middle of the night and say babe I want a doughnut, I want meatpie, and I am flying to the kitchen to make it for you, that is my thing. For me I want a man that can order me food, If you do not have a problem with ordering me food, I’m in love,” she said.

Naija News recalls that Hilda Baci was in June declared the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon. The Chef who was recently dethroned by an Irish chef, Alan Fisher, cooked non-stop for four days to attain the world record.