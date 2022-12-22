High voltage kills 10 in Zaria

A high electric power supply in some areas of Zazzau in Gwargwaje and Kauran Juli situated along the Zaria-Kaduna Expressway, has killed 11 persons.

A resident in the area, Mallam Abdullahi Tanimu, said, “Electric power supply was restored in high voltage in the area around 1am. It caused indiscriminate spark of electricity gadgets.”

He said the high voltage sparked and burnt the house of one Engineer Zubair Abubakar, while other houses continued to release smoke.

He said among those killed by high voltage included; a pregnant woman, health personnel, and a police officer, among others.

Confirming the deaths, the Head of Corporate Communication, Kaduna Electricity Company (KEDCO), Abdulazeez Abdullahi, explained that the accident was a result of high tension line snapping onto the low-tension line, which resulted in a voltage supply outside limits.

READ ALSO: Soludo increases workers salary by 10%, gives N15,000

“The source feeder was immediately opened in an emergency to avoid further damage,” he added.

The statement, however, commended the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, for his support in managing the effect of the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...