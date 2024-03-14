High cost of aviation fuel hampering counter terrorism, banditry operations -Air Chief

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has lamented the high cost of aviation fuel in the country, saying it has reduced the capacity of the Air Force in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

The CAS stated this on Wednesday when members of the House of Representatives committee on Air Force visited the headquarters of the Nigeria Air Force.

Addressing the lawmakers, the Air Chief said the astronomical rise in fuel prices and the introduction of surcharges were adversely affecting NAF’s effectiveness in air operations.

Air Marshal Abubakar urged the National Assembly to speedily address the challenges which have worsened the country’s current security environment.

Abubakar said the security situation has remained fluid, dynamic and unpredictable, asking that NAF be allowed to import aviation fuel independently to enable it cope with its operations.

He said, “Currently, the situation is worsening, as the cost of Jet A-1 fluctuates at almost N1,200 per litre as against the budgeted N360 per litre. We are soliciting that the NAF be permitted to independently commence the importation of Jet A-1 fuel to sustain our ongoing air operations.”

Other challenges enumerated by the CAS include the need to enhance NAF’s tactical airlift capability to support both land and maritime forces in various theatres of operations.

He stressed the need for effective disaster relief efforts in remote areas, the need for an air operations command and control infrastructure, as well as the need for an enhanced air defence and airspace surveillance capabilities, among others.

According to him, “While terrorists activities in the Northeast and Northwest Nigeria have declined, we have in recent times witnessed an escalation in the rate and frequency of kidnappings and hostage-taking by these same criminals in the region.

“The recent coordinated kidnappings of over 200 school children in Kaduna, 15 students in Sokoto and several others in Borno States are clear pointers to this fact,” he said.

Speaking further, the CAS noted that in the Southeast and South-south region, the threats posed by secessionists and oil thieves, though on the decline, have also been a source of concern.

These situations, he further stated, have been exacerbated as more Nigerians slip into poverty, occasioned by lack of jobs amid high cost of living, causing some to turn to crime.

Despite these challenges, the CAS noted, the NAF has continued to embark on a wide range of intensive air operations, including intelligence surveillance reconnaissance, air interdiction and armed reconnaissance across operational theatres in the country, with varying degree of successes.

The successes recorded by NAF, he said, were made possible due to the unwavering support of President Bola Tinubu, as evident in the recent acquisition and induction of various platforms with the most recent being the induction of 2 x T-129 ATAK helicopters.

Responding, the chairman of the House committee, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, said the visit was part of the committee’s oversight functions.

READ ALSO: Stakeholders want NASS to adopt Auditor-General’s..

Rurum pledged legislative actions to support the armed forces in terms of budget allocation and implementation, policy amendment, public perception and transparency.

He also canvassed collective efforts to explore avenues to strengthen NAF’s operational capacity.

Rurum led 19 other members of the House committee on the visit.