HFN bemoans high rate of violence against healthcare workers

Reacting to the murder of Dr Uyi Iluobe in Delta State, The Healthcare Federation of Nigeria has objected to the rate of rise in incidents of violence against healthcare workers, saying it is totally unacceptable and needs to come to an end.

The President of HFN said “It is impossible to condone these acts of mindless violence against persons who are performing their duty of care.”

Calling on the IG Delta state, HFN said it doesn’t matter whether the culprits were family members of a dead patient or allegedly cultists. What matters is that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are identified, caught and brought to book. They cannot be allowed to get away with it. Doctors and other healthcare personnel must be able to practice their profession without fear of being killed. A hospital should be a place of safety and security not a battleground.

The letter of condolence signed by the President of HFN, Dr. Pamela Ajayi, commiserated with the family of the deceased doctor saying “our prayers and thoughts are with you at this time and we pray that God will comfort you as only He can”.

HFN has since developed communications to combat the growing scourge of attacking healthcare workers. It is a simple message to encourage people to think about how much they do for them. And to restore the respect for the profession that seems to be lost. It is currently being played on Doctors on Air on Classic FM and hopefully will be played on other stations

HFN is a non-political, non partisan body that represents the private health sector. HFN continues to advocate for diaspora healthworkers of Nigerian origin to, come home and contribute their quota to the total wellbeing of the health sector in Nigeria.

“Security is a major reason cited by Doctors for leaving the country and also for why many do not want to return. If this kind of event keeps recurring then healthcare practitioners will not feel safe and this will have far reaching effects on healthcare in the country.

“HFN , remains commited to continue to advocate and strive to create a conducive environment for all our members within and outside Nigeria”, she concluded.

