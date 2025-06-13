Heroes of Democracy: Tinubu confers posthumous honours on Kudirat Abiola, Yar’adua, Nwosu, Wiwa, Others

By Msugh Ityokura

President Bola Tinubu Thursday, honoured Nigerians who made sacrifices in the past and braved all odds to enthrone democratic rule in the country.

Consequently, the president conferred posthumous national honour of CFR on Kudirat Abiola, whom he described as “the heroine of the June 12 struggle” and GCFR on Shehu Musa Yar’Adua

Addressing a joint session of the National Assembly, NASS in Abuja to commemorate June 12, a day set aside to mark the nation’s return to democracy in 1999, Tinubu said he felt a sense of collective accomplishment when he realized how far the nation has come since 1999.

He noted that democracy has risen from the ashes and destitution of military rule to take its rightful place as the only mode of governance of a resilient and beloved people.

The president further paid tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari for reaching back into history to rectify what he described as a national misdeed by making June 12 democracy day and by officially acknowledging Chief Moshood Abiola and his running mate, Babagana Kingibe, as the victors and thus duly elected President and Vice President respectively of Nigeria after the annulment of June 12, 1993 elections.

“Whilst Chief MKO Abiola is June 12’s central figure, we must not forget the long list of those who equally deserve to be called heroes of Nigerian democracy.

“We must celebrate the courage of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola and Pa Alfred Rewane, both of whom were murdered by agents of military repression. We also remember the many civil rights activists, journalists, and politicians imprisoned, exiled, tossed aside, tortured and beaten by the military regime.

“We remember Chief Anthony Enahoro, Commodore Dan Suleiman, Chief Abraham Adesanya, Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Balarabe Musa, Ganiyu Dawodu, the journalist Bagauda Kaltho, and Commodore Ndubuisi Kanu. I mention these names not to exclude or degrade the profound contributions of anyone else, but to illustrate, through these few heroes, the universality of our pursuit of democracy” he said.

Tinubu noted that the National Assembly has acted to uphold democratic ideals at every critical moment in the nation’s history.

Driving home his point, the president recalled that “In 2006, the 5th National Assembly protected our democracy against an unseemingly third-term bid that would have ripped our constitution apart. In 2010, the National Assembly, through the doctrine of necessity, opened the door for then-Vice President Goodluck Jonathan to become the acting President following the illness of his predecessor.

“Even under the military, the National Assembly tried to protect our democracy. After General Abacha took over power on November 17, 1993, and dissolved the National Assembly, some of us, led by Senator Ameh Ebute, the Senate President in the 3rd Republic, defied the General and his goons to reconvene in the Old Parliament Building in Lagos. We were jailed for our defiance”.

To those who ring the alarm that the APC is intent on a one-party state, Tinubu dispelled the alarm, offering a personal promise.

‘I offer you a most personal promise. While your alarm may be as a result of your panic, it rings in error. At no time in the past, nor any instance in the present, and at no future juncture shall I view the notion of a one-party state

as good for Nigeria.

“I have never attempted to alter any political party registration with INEC Equally, my friends, we cannot blame anybody seeking to bail out of a sinking ship even without a life jacket.

“Look at my political history. I would be the last person to advocate such a scheme. In 2003, when the then governing party tried to sweep the nation clean of political opposition through plot and manipulation, I was the last of the progressive governors standing in my region.

Yet, I stood alone. My allies had been induced into defeat. My adversaries held all the cards that mortal man could carry. Even with all of that, they could not control our national destiny because fate is written from above. A greater power did not want Nigeria to become a one-party state back then. Nigeria will not become such a state now” he assured.

He said political parties fearful of members leaving may be better served by examining their internal processes and affairs rather than fearfully conjuring up demons that do not exist, advising that they try their best to put their house in order

On the state of the economy, Tinubu stated that the nation was already seeing results with the growth of GDP by 3.4 per cent in 2024, with Q4 hitting 4.6 per cent, the highest quarter of growth in over a decade.

“Inflation is easing gradually, steadying the price of food staples like rice and beans. Our net foreign reserves have increased fivefold, and the Naira exchange rate has stabilised. Our balance of payments position is positive;

our sovereign credit rating is improving as we continue to promote oil and non-oil exports. States now do not need to go about borrowing to pay salaries” he said

On national security, the president said his government has intensified security operations to reclaim communities from criminals and terrorists with an improvement on coordinating intelligence, and inter agency cooperation with safety highways while much has been invested in technology and training to secure every inch of the country.

The speaker, House of representatives, Tajudeen Abbas recalled how the National Assembly has served as the guardian of the nation’s democratic institutions

“in 2006, we rejected the third term bid; in 2010, we invoked the doctrine of necessity to ensure uninterrupted governance; and we have championed constitutional and electoral reforms” he said.

Abbas said the improved economic performance is encouraging and validates the soundness of the administration’s policy measures

“Our medium-term growth target remains an economy growing at a 7 per cent clip with a stronger manufacturing base. We must learn to produce and grow most of our food and we are on the path to achieving food sovereignty” he said

Others honoured were Prof. Humphrey Nwosu,(CON), the chairman of the National Electoral Commission that conducted the June 12 election, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (CON), Alhaji Balarabe Musa (CFR), Pa. Alfred Rewani (CFR), Bagauda Kaltho (OON), Chima Ubani (OON) and Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti (CON).

Others include Alao Aka Bashorun (CON), Chief Frank Kokori (CON), Emma Ezeazu (OON), Bamidele Aturu (OON), Fredrick Fasehun (CON), Professor Festus Iyayi (CON), Dr John Yima Sen (OON), Alhaja Sawaba Gambo (CON), Dr. Edwin Madunagu (CON), Dr. Alex Ibru (CON), Chief Bola Ige (CFR), Pa. Reuben Fasoranti (CFR), Sen. Ayo Fasanmi (CON), Sen. Polycarp Nwite (CON) and Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo (CON), Ken Saro-Wiwa and his Ogoni brothers who were killed by the military junta among many others.