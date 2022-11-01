Heritage Bank Executive Director, others get CIBN Fellowship Awards

George Oko-Oboh, Executive Director of Heritage Bank Plc alongside six other Senior Management staff have been awarded honorary fellowship by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

The other awardees who were invested as Fellows of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (FCIB) were the Divisional Head, Products Management & Inclusive Banking, Dike Dimiri; Chief Compliance Officer; Ojo Oluwatomi; Divisional Head, Agribusiness, Natural Resources & Project Development, Kehinde Olugbemi; Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Ibisiki Imomoemi and Alonge Afolasade, Divisional Head, Corporate Banking & Lagos Public Sector.

Besides these, a Senior Management staff, Figbene Briggs, Regional Head, South-South 1 & 2 was also invested as Honorary Senior Member of the Institute (HCIB).

Oko-Oboh is a seasoned banker of over two decades’ experience and was recently appointed an Executive Director of the Heritage Bank. Prior to his appointment, he headed the Abuja and North Directorate Business of Heritage Bank Plc where he a played pivotal role in the business growth and daily operations of the Bank’s businesses and transactions. Oko-Oboh, an accomplished financial services professional has also functioned in various leading business roles spanning Retail, SME, Commercial, Public Sector, Collections, Funding Advisory and Corporate Negotiations.

Commenting on the award, Oko-Oboh said, “I am delighted to be recognised by the professional body and it is a great privilege for me and my colleagues to be honoured by the Institute.

“To me, this award is a call for more commitment to both the banking profession and the Nigerian economy at large.”

He therefore used the opportunity to encourage other professional colleagues in the finance sector to show utmost commitment while discharging their services. “In fact, what happened here today, is attestation to our professionalism and staff commitment to quality and efficient financial services”, Oko-Oboh said.

The President/Chairman of Council of The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Ken Opara, who commended the awardees affirmed that the honour is in recognition of the awardees’ meritorious services, commitment to upholding ethics and professionalism, as well as valuable contributions to the banking industry and the economy both in Nigeria and globally.

During the event held at the Queens Park Events Centre, Lagos, 389 awardees were honored 22 would be Honorary Fellows and 141 Associates were Elected Fellows while 226 Senior Management staff of banks and the academia were invested Honorary Senior Members of the Institute.

Amongst other captains of industry honoured were Doyin Salami, Chairman, Federal Government’s Economic Advisory Council; Chairman, Kainos Edge Consulting, Lamido Yuguda, Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chairman, Bank Directors Association of Nigeria (BDAN) and former Managing Director/CEO, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Others are Mustapha M. Ibrahim, Executive Director, Operations, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Benjamin A Fakunle, Director of Finance, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Joda Hamid Abubakar, Managing Director/CEO, TAJ Bank Limited, Wole Adeniyi, Managing Director/CEO, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Innocent Ike, Managing Director/CEO, Polaris Bank Limited, Ireti Samuel-Ogbu, Managing Director/CEO, Citibank Nigeria, and Olufemi Bakre, Managing Director/CEO, Parallex Bank Limited but to mention few.

