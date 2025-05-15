Herdsmen kill Benue District head in his farm

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The District head of Odugbeho community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, Chief Tony Adejo, was on Wednesday killed in his farmland in Otukpo LGA.

Adejo had fled his community to Otukpo as a result of the incessant attacks and killings in his community.

He feared that one day he might be killed if he continued to stay in his hometown.

Relocating to Otukpo, he felt safe and purchased a farmland and began to cultivate it, but unfortunately for him, on Wednesday morning, he was traced and murdered in cold blood by the Fulani bandits, the National House of Assembly member representing Apa/Agatu federal constituency, Mr. Ojema Ojotu told TVC news in a featured programme.

According to him: “The village head was able to secure a portion of farm land in Otukpo but was unfortunately killed by the same herdsmen on his farm.

“I recently got short information about the death of the district head of Odugbeho. Another political figure, Jeremiah from Ogbokpo was also killed.

“The Chief that ran away from Odugbeho, he ran away from the village to Otukpo for safety. Right there, he got a piece of land to farm and he was killed right on his farm with Mr Jeremiah”, he said.

The lawmaker lamented that “there is a high level of insecurity in Benue State”, stressing that “lives of human beings have no value”.

According to him: “people are dying and nothing is significantly being done to arrest the situation.

“Since the first day I came to the House up till this moment, I have moved not less than five motions, drawing the attention of the government to the issue of suspected herdsmen attack. These attacks are usually carried out in broad daylight.

“This is the rainy season and people have to go to the farm massively but I can tell you for free that everybody is afraid of visiting their farms”.