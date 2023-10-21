Herbalist accused of excavating grave, stealing corpse

By Izunna Okafor

A herbalist whose identity is yet to be unraveled is currently on the run in Anambra State for allegedly stealing a buried corpse and taking it to his shrine.

The incident happened at Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the State, where the herbalist was said to have connived with the brother-in-law of the deceased to exhume her corpse from her grave.

It would be recalled that a lady identified as Nkechi Ofili recently cried to a popular pastor, Evangelist Ebuka Obi of the Zion Ministry for his intervention after she saw a viral video of her sister being dragged to shrine.

According to Mrs. Ofili, who hails from Osomala in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the State, her sister, who was married to Obosi, died on April 1, 2023. She said after they travelled down to the village from Lagos to bury her in August, she saw a video of a corpse that looked like her sister’s being dragged to a shrine with rope. She quoted the suspects as claiming that the lady was killed by the shrine.

While hinting that the sister was a widow before her death, she also said she saw the brother of her late sister’s husband among the people dragging the corpse to the shrine.

According to her, after seeing the video, she made intensified enquiries and eventually confirmed that the corpse being dragged was truly her late sister, even though the husband’s brother denied it and insisted that she was not the one.

Evangelist Ebuka Obi, who condemned such barbaric and illegal acts being perpetrated by evil herbalists in Igbo land, vowed that his Ministry would see to the end of the matter.

Further to the vow, a squad of over thirty armed policemen from Abuja and a team from the Zion Ministry stormed the residence of the suspect at Obosi.

The grave where the corpse was buried was dug, but surprisingly, the corpse was no longer there, except empty casket, which the people broke when they stole the corpse.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said he had seen the video of the alleged incident and escalated same to the authorities.

