Herbal soap remains best for skin textures -Omotoyinbo Folasade

Chief Executive Officer of Poshglow Skincare, Omotoyinbo Folasade has given an insight to the growing demands of herbal products, and advised that it is best for skin textures.

According to Folasade, “dry and uneven skin texture is commonly a result of excess dead skin cells that build up on the surface of the skin. This can make areas of the skin feel rough or bumpy to the touch and can also give the skin a dull appearance. There are several numbers of potential reason that could cause this.

In addition to dead-skin-cell build-up, chronic sun exposure can also play a big role in uneven skin texture and pore-size irregularity, Natural aging of the skin will also make the skin look duller. Factors such as smoking may also contribute, and other skin conditions such as eczema and dry skin can severely affect skin tone and texture

Nature provides us with numerous ingredients that help to support skin repair and help us take control of a damaged skin barrier in the comfort of our home. When skin is damaged, what we apply to it topically and feed our body internally can play a vital role in determining how quickly and effectively we restore and repair the skin barrier.

We understand how frustrating skin damage can be. Panic and frustration can lead to rash decisions. So before going to extreme measures or investing in expensive cosmetic procedures, take a deep breath. Create an at-home skincare plan to support the repair process. Give your skin a little extra love by caring for it with the very best from nature. And remember, be patient. All good things take time. As much as we want that overnight transformation, skin needs time. Trust the process.

If you don’t have the time (or the funds) to get a peel at your dermatologist’s office, or confused on what best to do, I will recommend Glowing herbal soap by Poshglowskincare to provide solution to these skincare problems

I would recommend the glowing herbal soap out of the many other skincare brands out there, so far the glowing herbal soap has good reviews and I can say attest to it, its highly effective.” She stated.

