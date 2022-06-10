If you are a female car owner and you want to drive with peace of mind, then this plan is for you.

Her Motor Insurance Cover is a comprehensive motor insurance that shields women from the exorbitant costs of repairing or replacing their vehicle in the event of an accident, theft or fire incident.

READ ALSO: NAF helicopter carried out rescue mission – State

If your car is damaged or destroyed, Heirs Insurance pays to fix or replace the car.

A key benefit of this plan is the 24 hours rescue and assistance you get if your car breaks down on the road.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...