Help those you started life with when you’re blessed – K.O.K

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo has tasked established Nigerians especially entertainers who started from a humble background to remember where they are coming from and friends they started life with. The actor said this while playing host to some of his childhood friends in his country home at Oboama, Ezinihite, Mbaise, Imo state.

The actor who was in his home town for the Christmas and new year holidays advised the youths to work hard so that they can live a successful life in the future. Taking a deep look at his life journey in the past, K.O.K recounted how he did menial jobs in the village to survive including digging pit toilets for people. One of his friends Mathew Agomoh that used to join him in digging the pit toilet came to pay him a visit.

His words, ‘’Look out for those you grew up with, chased rats and did menials jobs with. You may grow richer than them or in better health. Thank God. But don’t celebrate them in death. Look out for them and offer them some help. God is waiting for you in 2024 to do that as a thanksgiving for your continuous elevation. It’s called humanity.

Meanwhile, the revered who is the ‘Ugwu Ndi Igbo’,{the pride of the Igbos} has admonished the youths of his community to stay off social vices . He said this when they came to present the trophy they won at a football competition in his country home. The actor urged them to keep winning and promised to support them in the best way he can.