Helicopter levy: NAMA reads riot act to operators

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

Oil firms operating in the country have been told to formally communicate to Naebi Dynamic Concepts Ltd their proposed payment plans and modalities for applicable air navigation levies

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency NAMA in a statement, warned that failure to comply within the stipulated seven days’ timeframe, the Agency will impose appropriate enforcement measures, including the denial of flight clearances for helicopter operations to Oil Fields, Terminals, Platforms, Rigs, Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units, Helipads, Airstrips, and Aerodromes.

The statement further said, ‘this action is undertaken not merely to enforce regulatory compliance, but to safeguard national security, enhance aviation safety, promote operational sustainability, and ensure the continued efficiency of Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem, all in alignment with international obligations and globally accepted best practices.’

“The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), in line with its statutory mandate, wishes to notify all stakeholders, especially oil and gas operators, of the need for full compliance with the provision of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) Act on the prompt payment of helicopter landing levies for air navigation services rendered by the Agency within the Nigerian airspace and cover operations at Oil Fields, Terminals, Platforms, Rigs, Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units, Helipads, Airstrips, and Aerodromes.

READ ALSO: Zamfara civil servants resort to Okada, tea selling over ghost worker syndrome

“Since 2022, NAMA, in partnership with Naebi Dynamic Concepts Limited, has consistently issued multiple written communications to engage oil and gas operators on the statutory provisions of the NAMA Act. Regrettably, these proactive efforts have not yielded the desired compliance, due to the influence of certain individuals who have worked with them against adherence to established regulatory requirements.”, the Agency said.

The Agency, which supported its position with global laws on aviation, said: “It is important to emphasise that the enforcement of helicopter landing levies aligns with Global Best Practices and is currently implemented across International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) member states in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

These levies are essential to sustaining the maintenance, upgrading, and acquisition of modern air navigation infrastructure, critical for the safe and efficient management of Nigeria’s airspace, particularly given the growing operations of drones, helicopters, and fixed-wing aircraft.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Agency wishes to reiterate as follows: By the provisions of Sections 8 and 9 of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) Act, 2022, the Agency is exclusively empowered by law to provide and manage air navigation services and air traffic control for aircraft take-off and landing at all public and private aerodromes within Nigerian airspace.”

It noted that a person other than the Agency shall not provide air navigation services in respect of Nigerian airspace or any other airspace for which Nigeria has responsibility to provide such services.

“Sanctions will be applied to defaulting operators, including denying or withholding flight clearances to any operator until outstanding charges have been paid by the operator or a security or guarantee has been given to the satisfaction of the Agency for the payment of the charges or fees.

“In instances where operators persist in unauthorized usage of Nigerian airspace, particularly through private helipads or platforms operating without requisite NAMA clearance and in breach of national security protocols, the Agency shall seek the approval of the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development to shut down an relocate such facilities utilized in connection with unauthorized navigational operations within Nigerian airspace in line with Section 8(3) of the Act.”, it said.