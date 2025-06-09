Heirs Technologies trains 100 young Africans in cloud, cybersecurity

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Heirs Technologies has equipped 100 African tech professionals with the skills needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

The company is executing this vision through its dedicated training academy, i-Academy, an in-house talent development platform designed to skill and certify young African professionals.

As part of the academy’s Supplementary Technical Engineering Programme (STEP), trainees recently visited the Cisco Edge Centre to gain firsthand exposure to cutting-edge cloud networking technologies and professional expertise.

The 2025 Cloud and Security Cohort commenced in April with the onboarding of 100 aspiring engineers, carefully selected from over 3,600 applicants across Nigeria. The programme integrates global best practices from CompTIA, a recognised international partner, mentoring and coaching from expert instructors and exposure to industry leaders, leading to an internationally recognised certificate of participation, positioning trainees to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

During the Cisco Edge Centre visit, trainees were exposed to Meraki, Cisco’s cloud-based networking solution, renowned for its AI-driven capabilities that allow engineers to rapidly detect, diagnose, and resolve network issues. They also explored real-world cybersecurity applications and gained insights into how Meraki is used by 75 per cent of Fortune 500 companies, showcasing its impact on global enterprise infrastructure.

VP, i-Academy, Heirs Technologies, Ivy Ikpeme-Mbakwem, said, “at Heirs Technologies, we’re not just solving today’s tech problems, we’re shaping tomorrow’s talent.

“Visits like this form a crucial part of our mission to give African youth meaningful exposure, practical skills, and access to mentors who can guide them into global tech leadership.”

This initiative is part of a broader commitment by the Heirs Holdings Group, under the leadership of Tony Elumelu, to unlock Africa’s potential through youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and digital innovation.

With the STEP programme, Heirs Technologies is positioning itself not only as a technology leader but also as a talent accelerator, offering structured learning, hands-on engagements, and real-industry experiences that prepare young Africans for success in a digital world.