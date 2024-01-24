Heirs Energies marks third anniversary with significant milestones

Heirs Energies, Africa’s foremost indigenous-owned integrated energy company, has commemorated its three-year anniversary.

In a short timescale, Heirs Energy has implemented a track record of significant production increases, pioneered a new model of community engagement and built at world class Nigerian management team, all contributing to a new beginning in ensuring Nigeria’s sustainable energy future.

Heirs Energies launched in January 2021, following the completion of an 8-year, $1.2 billion transaction to acquire oil license OML17, from the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, Total E&P Nigeria Limited, and ENI, and solidifying the joint venture partnership with the NNPC.

The Chairman of Heirs Energies, Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, expressed his pride, while reflecting on his vision for Heirs Energies, stating, “As someone from the Niger Delta, I had seen firsthand how Nigeria’s resource wealth can be mishandled. The energy sector was an industry that had frankly not served Nigeria’s interest. I knew Nigeria could do better and control her destiny. My vision was to build Africa’s largest indigenous-owned integrated energy company, focused on Africa’s unique energy needs. As I look back now, we have more than succeeded.”

Heirs Energies has become a role model institution within the energy sector. Milestones, and achievements within three-years of operations include:

•Significant rise in oil production: At a time when Nigeria needs to optimise output, Heirs Energies’ oil production has surged from 27,000 to 40,000 barrels a day. Theft and losses which reached a peak of 97% late 2021, has now been reduced to less than 15%, with definitive actions taken by government to address the pipeline security and related concerns.

•Steady gas production for domestic use: Heirs Energies commenced gas production and has rapidly become an important contributor to domestic gas supply in Nigeria. 100% of gas produced goes into domestic market to meet local demand, providing energy to thousands of households, supplementing power plants, and supporting various gas-reliant industries in the region.

•Top quartile safety records: Heirs Energies boasts three incident free years, maintaining zero Loss Time Injury (LTI) operations in OML 17 with 1.5 million man-hours.

•Community engagement that works: Heirs Energies continues to live up to a philosophy of a shared destiny with local communities, by seeking out local talent and creating entrepreneurs. Over 300 young people have been empowered through skill acquisition programmes, while the electrical infrastructure upgrades across host communities, have impacted a population of over 270,000 people.

•A world-class Nigerian organisation: Heirs Energies takes particular pride in its fully Nigerian team, who are catalysing and delivering innovative technical solutions every day. A true demonstration of Nigerian excellence in institutionalising and executing key strategies.

Chairman, Heirs Energies, Tony O. Elumelu, commended the team, sharing his deep gratitude for their commitment to his vision of creating value for all stakeholders within the energy sector.

He said: “I want to take this opportunity and mark this anniversary, by saluting and thanking the Heirs Energies team, led by MD/CEO, Osa Igiehon. Your hard work, dedication and expertise have enabled us to become a role model within the energy sector, as we strive towards our purpose of improving lives and communities across our continent.’