Heavy downpour: Aircraft overshoots runway in Lagos

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

An aircraft belonging to United Nigeria Airline yesterday, skidded off the 18 L of the Murtala Muhammed Airport runway, due to the heavy downpour experienced.

The aircraft NUA 058 said to be coming to Lagos from Owerri overshot the runway with about 200 metres, no casualty was however recorded.

Cause of the incident apart from the wet runway remained unknown as a good number of passengers were being evacuated as at the time of filing this report

The incident happened at about 19:35 hours during a heavy downpour.

Rescue operations began immediately with the arrival of officials from Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Service (ARFFS) Of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

